Jeff Kassouf and Cristina Alexander discuss Emma Hayes' squad for the upcoming friendlies against Ireland and Canada. (0:53)

Rose Lavelle scored a goal and added an assist in her first international minutes in nearly seven months on Thursday as the United States beat Ireland 4-0 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado.

Lavelle scored in the 53rd minute, calmly redirecting a low cross from forward Ally Sentnor. It was Lavelle's 25th goal for the United States.

"Rose's goal was sublime in every way, shape and form. It was exactly what we had asked for at halftime." said U.S. coach Emma Hayes after the match.

Prior to Thursday, Lavelle had not played for the USWNT since Dec. 3, 2024. She underwent ankle surgery shortly after that game and only returned to the field for her club, Gotham FC, in early June, starting once and playing 73 total minutes over three games.

She played for 59 minutes on Thursday.

"Any time you spend time away from the game I always find some silver lining in it," Lavelle said earlier this month upon her return for Gotham FC. "I think I've found a lot of silver lining during this time away. I think [some] of that is learning how to be a good teammate when I can't be on the field with them, staying present, still having a voice and helping people where I can. Being out for so long really forced me to do that 10-fold."

Lavelle, who was a crucial part of the USWNT's 2019 World Cup-winning team and 2024 Olympic gold medal team, also assisted the first goal of the night. Forward Michelle Cooper played a quick, short corner kick to Lavelle in the 18th minute and Lavelle crossed the ball to defender Avery Patterson, who headed the ball into the net for her first international goal.

Midfielder Sam Coffey doubled the USWNT's lead in first-half stoppage time.

Rose Lavelle celebrates after scoring a goal against Ireland in a friendly. Getty Images

Forward Alyssa Thompson added a fourth goal in the 63rd minute on an electric individual effort. The Angel City FC forward touched the ball around her defender at midfield and cut inside onto her right foot before striking a shot from just inside the penalty area into the side netting.

Three players made their USWNT debuts on Thursday: goalkeeper Claudia Dickey and defenders Lilly Reale and Jordyn Bugg. Dickey and Reale played for the full 90 minutes.

Twenty-two players have now made their international debuts under Hayes in 23 games in charge.

Ireland and the USWNT will play again on Sunday in Cincinnati, Ohio -- Lavelle's hometown.

The USWNT will finish the international window of friendlies on Tuesday against Canada in Washington, D.C.

The team will not assemble again until the next international window in late October, by which point USWNT head coach Hayes said she expects to have narrowed down her pool of players that she will rely on ahead of the 2027 World Cup.