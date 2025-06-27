Ale Moreno reflects on Real Madrid's win over RB Salzburg in the Club World Cup and how the players are adapting to Xabi Alonso's new system. (3:30)

Vinícius Júnior said his backheel assist for Federico Valverde in Real Madrid's 3-0 Club World Cup win over RB Salzburg on Thursday was "one of the best of my career."

The Brazil forward put Madrid ahead in the 40th minute at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, before setting up Valverde to make it 2-0 before halftime.

Forward Gonzalo García added a third in the 84th minute -- his second goal in three games -- to see Madrid top Group H and progress to the last 16, where they'll play Juventus on Tuesday.

"I'm very happy with the assist, I think it's one of the best I've had in my career," Vinícius said in his post-match news conference, after being named the game's MVP, praising the impact of coach Xabi Alonso.

"They've been two very good weeks. We're gaining confidence, and trying to understand as quickly as possible what the boss wants. I have to play inside a bit more, and I've always liked that, I'm closer to goal."

Vinicius' backheel drew comparisons with Real Madrid legend Guti, who gave a famous backheel pass in a game with Deportivo La Coruña.

"Vini's was very good, but I was on the field for Guti's, and it was crazy," Alonso told DAZN. "So I'll go with that one. But Vini's was almost, almost the same."

Alonso said he was just as pleased with Vinicius' contribution without the ball.

Real Madrid players celebrate after scoring a goal against Salzburg at the Club World Cup. Getty Images

"Vini had a great game, but not just the goal and assist -- I focus on his sacrifice, his defensive commitment," Alonso said. "It allowed us to be very compact with and without the ball, and then in attack having a bit more freedom.

"I'm happy for Vini, it's important to feel good. We all have a good feeling, me too, but there's a long way to go."

Madrid employed a new formation against Salzburg, with three central defenders, a style Alonso often favoured with Bayer Leverkusen.

Alonso said switching to the system had "always been there, in my head."

"The players have the intelligence and the football culture to know why we we use it, and the positive things we get from it," he said. "In the first half we had a lot of stability and maturity.

"Having that flexibility helps us."

Alonso also had positive words for Garcia, 21, who has impressed in attack in the absence of Kylian Mbappé, who is still recovering from gastroenteritis.

"[Garcia] is a typical number nine, he reminds me of Raul," Alonso said. "He's always in the right position, always waiting for the chance, and he has a great work ethic."