          England's Lauren James: Euros will 'new era,' not title defence

          How will England cope after senior Lionesses' departures? (1:53)

          Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss how the retirements of Mary Earps and Fran Kirby, and the withdrawal of Millie Bright will impact England's Euro 2025 campaign. (1:53)

          • Reuters
          Jun 27, 2025, 06:52 AM

          England star Lauren James has said this summer's Euro 2025 campaign will feel like a fresh start rather than a title defence.

          James, who made her senior international debut just over a month after the Lionesses won the title in 2022, has recovered from the hamstring injury which sidelined her since April in time for next month's continental campaign.

          "A fresh start, a bit like a new era ... hungry girls wanting to do well," the 23-year-old told The Guardian.

          "It's not really about defending a title because it's a completely different team. This team's got a lot of youth in it and this will be some people's first big tournament," added James, who has scored seven goals in 27 appearances for England.

          England begin their Group D campaign against France on July 5, followed by games against Netherlands and Wales.

          The tournament runs from July 2-27.