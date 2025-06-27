Shaka Hislop is backing Lionel Messi to break Cristiano Ronaldo's goals record at the Club World Cup. (0:50)

Cristiano Ronaldo has said his ambition has "no finish line" after signing a new contract with Al Nassr.

The Portugal captain on Thursday put pen to paper on a two-year deal that will see him remain in the Saudi Pro League (SPL) until June 2027.

"The ambition I feel has no finish line," Ronaldo, 40, told Record.

"It is consistency, commitment, and collective work that will make us better. And that is the task I am here for. We are starting a new chapter!"

Ronaldo, whose previous deal was set to expire on June 30, joined Al Nassr in 2022 after leaving Manchester United. That move made the former Real Madrid star the highest-paid athlete in the world and he has topped the list for the past three years, according to Forbes.

Despite scoring 93 goals in 105 matches for Al Nassr, Ronaldo has missed out on major trophies, winning only the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023 since his arrival.

Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his stay in Saudi Arabia. Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Al Nassr finished runners-up in the SPL in 2022-23 and 2023-24, while they ended a disappointing third last season.

Ronaldo did, however, lift his third title with Portugal earlier this month. He scored in the Nations League final against Spain earlier this month.

"I have many titles with clubs, but nothing is better than winning for Portugal," a tearful Ronaldo said after lifting the trophy.

The new deal with Al Nassr will allow the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to continue reaching the 1,000-goal milestone in his career. He has scored 794 goals in club football and 138 for Portugal to take his tally to 932.

Ronaldo turned down the option to play at the FIFA Club World Cup with another club to prepare for the new season with Al Nassr.

He will have a new coach with the Riyadh-based club announcing this week the departure of Stefano Pioli after less than one year in charge.