Gab Marcotti points out the areas of Barcelona's squad that need strengthening before they spend big on Nico Williams. (2:19)

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said the club are "prepared" to meet Nico Williams' €58 million ($67.8m) release clause despite Athletic Club's complaints over their spending power.

Athletic announced on Thursday that they had held a meeting with LaLiga to discuss Barça's ability to comply with the league's financial fair play rules given their previous problems registering players, notably Dani Olmo.

However, after signing Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García for €25m ($29.2m) last week, Laporta said Barça are ready to act in the market again.

"I am not talking about names, but Barça are prepared, if an opportunity arises in the transfer market including a release clause, to take the appropriate action," he told reporters when asked if the LaLiga champions could pay Williams' release clause next week.

Nico Williams' potential transfer to Barcelona is causing controversy in Spain Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Laporta also stressed that Barça are complying with all the demands placed on them by LaLiga in order to be active in the transfer market.

They have previously been subject to restrictions which have meant they can only spend a small percentage of anything they raise through transfers, make in revenue or save through cutbacks.

"We are complying with all the requirements demanded by LaLiga and the fair play rules in order to take advantage of market opportunities," the Barça president added.

He also attempted to downplay the feud with Athletic, whose statement on Thursday criticised Barça's pursuit of Williams, who is under contract until 2027 at San Mamés.

"Everyone does what they think is best," Laporta said of Athletic's meeting with LaLiga and their demands for more information on Barça's financial position.

"We are doing what Barça must do when it comes to taking advantage of opportunities in the transfer market and following what our director of football and our coach tell us.

"I have nothing more to say about Athletic, let them do what they have to do. I respect what they do, as I hope they respect what we do.

"What Barça does concerns Barça. LaLiga is aware that club accounts must remain confidential. As we have nothing to hide, let them check our accounts, no problem, but also then ensure everyone is treated by the same standards," Laporta said.

Williams, meanwhile, has communicated his desire to leave Athletic this summer, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Spain international's agent, Felix Tainta, informed Athletic of Williams' intentions earlier this week, although he did not say where his client wanted to move.

Barça first targeted Williams last summer, but the deal fell through as they could not offer assurances over his registration, with Olmo eventually signed instead.

Williams, 22, who plays alongside his brother Iñaki at San Mamés, has made 167 appearances for Athletic since breaking into the first team in 2021, scoring 31 goals.