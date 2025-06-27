Rob Dawson provides an update on Jack Grealish's future as issues arise with his high wages and contract length. (1:26)

Pep Guardiola has rejected the suggestion that Jack Grealish's omission from the Manchester City squad has anything to do with his off-field behaviour.

Grealish has been axed from the squad for the Club World Cup and has been given permission to discuss a move away from the Etihad Stadium with other clubs.

Guardiola has questioned the midfielder's performances in training in the past.

But the City boss has insisted the only reason Grealish has been on the fringes of the team for the last two years is because of the performances of other players, including Jérémy Doku and Savinho.

"The only reason he [Grealish] didn't play minutes was me, not because he was incorrect or whatever," Guardiola said.

Jack Grealish has been widely linked with a move away from Man City this summer. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

"He's a top player but the players have to compete with each other and last season Doku was incredible in many games and Savinho made the step up for his first season."

Grealish still has two years left on his contract at City. He's been linked with Premier League clubs including Everton, Tottenham and Aston Villa.

Bayern Munich and Napoli are among the European clubs to show interest. City would prefer to negotiate a permanent transfer, but there is an acceptance that the 29-year-old might initially have to leave on loan.

"I want the best for Jack, his partner, his kids, his family," Guardiola said.

"I don't know what's going to happen right now. have any doubts about the qualities of Jack. The quality has always been there, the year of the treble would have been impossible."