Sarina Wiegman will lead England into the next World Cup regardless of how the Lionesses fare at Euro 2025, Football Association CEO Mark Bullingham has said.

Wiegman is under contract with the FA through to 2027, and Bullingham is not entertaining any thought of that changing as the Lionesses prepare to defend their European Championships next month.

England have been drawn in a tough group with France, Netherlands and Wales but Bullingham said England head to Switzerland "aiming to win" the tournament and issued his unwavering support for Wiegman ahead of Euro 2025.

"We're delighted that Sarina's in place until 2027 and I don't see any scenario changing that," Bullingham said.

"I think she's done a phenomenal job and we're really happy to have her with us," he added. "She's a very important part of our organization."

With Wiegman's contract up after the next World Cup, Bullingham said there have been no discussions yet over potentially extending her deal.

"She's the most successful coach in women's international football today," Bullingham said.

"I think we're delighted that she's with us until at least 2027. We haven't started to look beyond that time scale yet, or engaging in those conversations.

Sarina Wiegman has guided England to two major finals, including the Euro 2022 title, in her four years in charge. Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

"I think we feel like we've got locked in for this tournament and the next one. That feels very good for now, but that's not to say we wouldn't have a conversation at some point in the future, but it's too early for that really."

However, Bullingham did reveal the FA received a "small compensation fee" for allowing Wiegman's assistant Arjan Veurink to leave to take up the role as the Dutch women's side's head coach after the Euros.

Veurink was under contract through to 2027 with Wiegman.

"I think we obviously had a lot of conversations with him," Bullingham said. "We'd signed him on a contract through till 2027.

"It was a difficult circumstance in a way because it was his dream job and he's got a young family in Netherlands so I'm sure it's the only opportunity that he would've been tempted by. The opportunity ticked a lot of his boxes at personal level.

"I think we saw it as just a unique set of circumstances and given all he'd done for us, we were able to give him effectively the opportunity to leave his contract early and we feel like we found some really good replacements [in Janneke Bijl and Arvid Smit]."

Bullingham would not be drawn on whether there were any concerns over the pre-tournament retirements of Mary Earps and Fran Kirby, and Millie Bright stepping away from England duty to prioritise her own mental and physical wellbeing.

"I think Sarina's addressed that in in detail and we're looking forwards, not backwards," Bullingham said. "We're really confident in squad we've got going to the Euros.

"Our aim is to win. In terms of the tournament buildup, I think we feel like the team's in a really good place. Obviously, there've been a number of players who have been returning from injuries and we're delighted that we've got them back. We're really confident in the squad we've got going to Euros."

Bullingham was keen to emphasise the organisation is looking to the future rather than the past, he did confirm the FA will be honouring the 2022 Euros-winning team with a statue, though plans are yet to be finalised.