Thiago Silva is struggling to hold back the tears. Hunched over, surrounded by his Fluminense teammates and staff, arms linked around one another, there's a heavy silence in the dressing room.

All eyes are fixed on their captain, the blue armband pulled tightly around his left arm, as they prepare to go out and face Inter Milan in the Club World Cup round of 16.

"In 2014, I was playing in the World Cup in Brazil," he says, standing with his bottom lip quivering, repeatedly wiping his nose as tears trail down his face. He pauses. "And during my days off, I went home. My stepfather arrived, he's the man who made me Thiago Silva today."

He bends forward again, hands on knees. "He was ill. I didn't know how serious it was." Silva swirls his tongue around his closed mouth, trying to hold back the emotion.

"I went back to the national team ... it ended the way it did." A reference to Brazil's 7-1 semifinal loss to Germany. He stops again, eyes glistening. "He was hospitalized. I went to Paris, started my preseason again. Then, in one of the first league games, my wife called me and said, voice trembling, 'Godfather has died.'"

He shakes his head, biting his lip, trying to hold it together. "Do you know what I mean by that, man?" He slaps his chest. "I didn't go to see him in hospital because I thought he was going to come out."

He points at his teammates, voice rising. "What do I mean? Don't hold back out there, man. Do it now, do what we can do, right now."

Gesturing with his hands, his voice cracks with emotion, now almost shouting: "Don't put it off, because there's no time, man."

He implores them: "Enjoy the moment, enjoy it. Joyfully, but responsibly." His voice levels. Now focused, he slaps his hand to emphasize his point. "That said, we need to finish with 11 men. Don't take this the wrong way. Be fair to the guys, but f---ing compete with the guys. You have to compete with the guys. All right? God bless us, man. Come on!"

The dressing room erupts.

Thiago Silva's inspirational speeches have helped fuel his Fluminense side into the Club World Cup quarterfinals, proof that it's not just what you say to your team, but how you say it. Grant Halverson - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

After that, Fluminense went out at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte and reached the Club World Cup quarterfinals with a stunning 2-0 win over the 20-time Serie A winners. Silva's speech was fueled by emotion and stirred a historic performance from the Brazilian side. (They would repeat the feat Saturday, shocking Al Hilal 2-1 in the quarterfinal.) But one of football's greatest comebacks, 20 years ago, wasn't sparked by a chest-thumping rally, but by composed, measured instruction.

At halftime in the 2005 Champions League final, Liverpool trailed AC Milan 3-0. While despair filled the dressing room, manager Rafa Benitez didn't deliver a rousing speech, just calm, tactical clarity. He changed formation, made a key substitution and instilled quiet belief. "We have 45 minutes to change this," he told the players.

That composure sparked a legendary comeback to 3-3 and victory on penalties -- proof that leadership isn't always loud but is clear, confident and strategic.

Football has changed, and culture has shifted. Modern managers are exploring new ways to inspire players. Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, for example, has used lightbulbs and stick-figure drawings of his personal journey from Spain to north London to galvanize the players.

Though methods have evolved and the artwork has become more avant-garde, the core principles remain unchanged. The real magic lies not in props or data, but in the ability to read the room and hold the attention of players seeking inspiration.

BEFORE THE ERA of xG and set piece coaches, managers didn't mince words. Roy Keane remembered the simplicity of Brian Clough's instructions when he played under him at Nottingham Forest in the 1990s. "In the dressing room before my debut, he said, 'You can control it?' I said, 'Yeah.' He said, 'You can pass it?' 'Yeah.' 'You can run?' 'Yeah.' He said, 'Just do those three things for me.' That was my career."

There's power in simple, concise instructions. A 2002 study found that athletes with a clear understanding of their roles performed better, while ambiguity led to a drop in confidence. Instruction remains a key component of effective team talks, but the influx of data has made the game more tactical and analytical. Players are increasingly motivated not merely by speeches, but by solutions.

A study in the International Journal of Sports Science & Coaching explored how prematch team talk content affects performance. Talks were categorized as instructional or emotional. Instructional talks delivered tactical, strategic or technical guidance. Emotional ones aimed to evoke feelings, either calming nerves or igniting passion. For Arsenal and England fullback Kieran Gibbs, both styles worked, but one lost its impact over time.

"At West Brom under Tony Pulis, talks were more about effort and energy. At Arsenal, they were more about how to unlock teams. You needed both," Gibbs, now an ESPN analyst, said.

"When Sam Allardyce came in at West Brom, it was all about numbers -- corners, touches, headers. That wasn't how I grew up, but I came to value it. Emotion-only talks didn't work for me. I'd run out of gas. I wasn't aggressive, I played with my brain. I needed information."

And Arsene Wenger provided it. "He was calm, collected and precise. Not a word wasted," Gibbs said.

"Before matches, [Wenger] gave us four or five bullet points, offensively and defensively, and used stats from previous games to reinforce what we were doing well. That gave us belief, even in tough times."

RESEARCH ALSO SHOWS that context and nuance matter. Players wanted more detail when facing unfamiliar opponents or teams they'd recently lost to, but before big games or when playing the role of underdogs, they looked for speeches that raised the hairs on their necks.

"It depended on the game and team," said Gibbs, who also played for Inter Miami. "At West Brom, we were the underdogs a lot of the time, so it was more about effort and trying to outwork the other team, and that required a lot more energy in the team talk. At Arsenal, we dominated possession, so talks were more strategic, requiring less emotion and more information."

Gibbs' former teammate, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, has faced ridicule for some unconventional motivational methods shown in Amazon Prime's "All or Nothing" documentary series covering the club's 2021-22 campaign. In one scene, he draws a heart and brain, telling players they must play with both -- passion and intelligence. When fused, they incite the crowd, generating energy.

Mikel Arteta isn't afraid to take unorthodox approaches in connecting with his players. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The drawing, paired with his message, links success to effort and execution. "The way he talks reminds me a bit of Arsene. You can see he learned from him, but you also get more fire from Mikel," said Gibbs, who played alongside Arteta from 2011 to 2016. He understands why the Spanish manager is trying quirky methods to leverage a marginal gain. At the very top, it can be the difference between winning and losing.

"At this level, you can't just scream. You need different ways to reach players. Arteta does that well," Gibbs said.

That's exactly what Benitez did in the bowels of the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, with just 15 minutes to instill belief in a team down three goals. According to Benitez, it came down to language, belief and action.

"I was taking notes on my knees when the third goal went in," he recalled. "I wanted my message to be clear, to give the players belief and hope. That was my focus at halftime. Heads were down, so I let them talk among themselves briefly. Then I explained the plan and substitutions.

"Playing with anxiety causes mistakes. My job was to stay calm, think clearly and deliver the right message. I didn't waste time -- I focused on solutions."

This is what separates great managers from good ones: the ability to tap into the moment. Benitez knew exactly what the team needed, and they believed in him because of the trust and credibility he had built.

With a few well-chosen words, Rafa Benitez, right, helped spark his flagging Liverpool side to achieve one of the iconic comebacks in Champions League history. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

"The biggest flaw in professional football is managers' inability to regulate their emotions, which stops them delivering calm, articulate messages at halftime," said Steve Sallis, an ex-pro and teacher turned mindset and leadership expert. "It's not about removing emotion, but choosing when and how to express it."

Benitez's halftime address reflected key principles the best teachers use every day in classrooms across the country.

"Team talks should be educational: helping players improve, not just prove," Sallis said. "Managers overuse emotion and underuse teaching. Don't overload players, keep it concise and highlight key points using language that lands. Good communication, the right words, the right way, is essential.

"Some players just need to be told: 'Show them inside, not outside.' Many managers can't grasp that what's said and what's heard aren't always the same," added Sallis, who works with Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze and Jacob Ramsey.

"I use the analogy of the 'song and the singer.' The 'song' is the content, the 'singer' is the delivery. Both must align to be effective. The best managers are masters of this."

The best managers, like the best educators, tune into the energy. It's no coincidence that Benitez combined a soccer career with a physical education degree and teaching experience. Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal also started as teachers. Their backgrounds shaped skills vital for coaching and for delivering impactful team talks.

They know when to instruct, when to inspire and when to step back. They adapt their message to fit the moment and connect with a group of diverse personalities, each with their own needs and learning styles.

Thiago Silva demonstrates this adaptability later in the match against Inter Milan. Before kickoff, it's all emotion, but during a water break in the heat of the contest, with Fluminense leading 1-0, a clip on social media showed Silva standing alongside staff and players, calmly adjusting tactics and altering the formation midgame. Perhaps the Brazilian will make a great manager one day and in another life, he might have made a great teacher, had he not become a world-class defender.

The classroom and dressing room are interchangeable. The mission is the same: bring out the best in people.