Take a look at the stats behind Atletico Madrid's early Club World Cup exit, as PSG and Botafogo advance from Group B. (1:07)

Open Extended Reactions

Atlético Madrid and Villarreal are putting the final touches on a deal that would see Aston Villa target Álex Baena move to Atleti in a deal totaling €50 million ($58.5m), sources have told ESPN.

Baena, 23, has long been a target for Atlético manager Diego Simeone, who said after an early exit from Club World Cup play that Atleti "need to do a bit more."

Simeone is looking to reinforce his squad and sources have told ESPN the Madrid club also nearing deals for Atalanta full-back Matteo Ruggeri and United States international and Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso.

Baena's deal would break down to €45m plus €5m in bonuses, the source said, adding that after months of back and forth negotiations, Villarreal raised their asking price and secured the €50m, including bonuses, it wanted, taking into account that his buyout clause was set at €55m ($64.4m).

Baena's desire to join Atleti was key to getting the deal done, and he had previously agreed to the terms. Aston Villa as well as a Saudi Pro League club had expressed interest in the Spain international.