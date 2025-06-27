edum Onuoha breaks down why Milos Kerkez could be a great addition to Liverpool's squad. (1:23)

Onuoha: Kerkez could be Liverpool's left-back for next 10 years (1:23)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Freddie Woodman when his contract with Preston North End expires on June 30, the Premier League champions announced on Friday.

Woodman, 28, is set to act as back-up to long-time first-choice stopper Alisson Becker and new arrival Giorgi Mamardashvili next season.

Georgia international Mamardashvili became the first signing under manager Arne Slot when a transfer was agreed last summer, though he remained with Valencia for the remainder of the season.

Freddie Woodman will join up with Liverpool for pre-season training. Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

After starting his career at Newcastle United, Woodman made 138 appearances in his three years with Preston and was named the club's player of the year in 2022-23.

He previously made six appearances for England's under-21 side.