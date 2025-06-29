Ale Moreno reflects on Real Madrid's win over RB Salzburg in the Club World Cup and how the players are adapting to Xabi Alonso's new system. (3:30)

Turn off I-95, north of Palm Beach, Florida, and take a right onto Shady Lakes Drive, a quiet, leafy street lined with well-kept lawns, palm trees and condos. At the end of the road, in a converted public park next to a middle school, Xabi Alonso is building his new Real Madrid team.

"Moving! Moving! Moving!" Alonso shouts, first in English, before switching to Spanish. "Eso es, todos en movimiento. That's it, everybody moving!" At their training base in Palm Beach Gardens, Madrid's players are in the middle of a possession drill, split into three groups, crammed into a small space, marked by cones on the training pitch.

Alongside them, Alonso paces restlessly, like a tiger in a cage. He yells instructions, corrections and praise. "Yes! Yes! Much better!" When he's not pacing back and forth, Alonso crouches, hands on his knees, watching intently. "Moving, moving, Trent! Good structure!"

Palm Beach Gardens is an unlikely place for a revolution, and the degree of difficulty is dauntingly high. Coach Alonso got started in the job only a month ago. Two weeks later, he was flying with the squad to the United States. Four days after that, he was taking charge of his first game at the FIFA Club World Cup. The team have already played in Miami, Charlotte and Philadelphia, battling an East Coast heat wave and dodging thunderstorms. Many first-team players have been out injured. Despite all of those limitations, there are signs of the team Alonso wants, and the changes he's determined to make. They've been articulated in the coach's long, discursive news conferences, glimpsed in those meticulous training sessions, and put into practice in matches.

What are Alonso's priorities, then? The answer came in his first news conference on U.S. soil on June 17, and it has been reflected in every training session since. "It's about the distances [between players], with and without the ball," he said in Miami. "We have to be better positioned. We have to recognize where we ought to be, to have the ball, to win it back. The team needs to be closer together."

But with so little time to work, Alonso has had to compromise. "It's about prioritizing the message, the concepts," he said on Wednesday. "It's not about covering all the other items. We try to cover the key ones. ... I'm sure we'll be a better team at the end of the tournament than we were at the beginning."

With limited time on the training pitch, Alonso and his staff have been relying on video sessions with the players to get his ideas across. "You can't do too much, with the heat," he said on June 21. "In the afternoon, at the hotel, we try to be efficient with the images. We do it collectively, we do it line-by-line, and individually. And that's not just for now, but for the whole season."

Not everything has gone to plan for Xabi Alonso in his first month as Real Madrid manager, but his vision for the club has become slightly clearer with each game. Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid via Getty Images

But the Club World Cup has brought unexpected complications. Kylian Mbappé, scorer of 43 goals last season, was hospitalized with gastroenteritis, and hasn't played a minute in three group-stage games with Al Hilal, Pachuca and FC Salzburg. The injury list is long, the hangover to a draining 2024-25 season. Mbappé, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, Eduardo Camavinga, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy and Endrick -- all first-team contenders -- have been unavailable.

A seventh-minute red card for Raúl Asencio meant the team played almost all of the Pachuca game with 10 players. Alonso had to tear up his gameplan in the first cooling break. Madrid's first match, a 1-1 draw with Al Hilal in Miami, was a letdown, the team struggling in the humidity at Hard Rock Stadium. Asencio gave away a penalty, and Federico Valverde missed another spot kick in added time.

"We've been with [former coach Carlo] Ancelotti for four years," goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said afterward. "We have to change to what the boss wants now. It doesn't happen in four days."

Courtois has described the process as "trial and error." In Charlotte, Madrid recovered well from Asencio's red card to beat Pachuca 3-1. Jude Bellingham, Arda Güler and Valverde provided the goals from midfield. And in Philadelphia, liftoff: The team reveled in a new 3-4-3 formation, beating Salzburg 3-0 and playing with an intensity and clarity not seen since 2023-24.

So after three Club World Cup matches, and with everything they've had to deal with, how much of Alonso is there in this Madrid team already?

"Very little!" Alonso said with a laugh when asked that question recently. "We try to look for solutions, within some fundamental ideas we have. The games tell us a lot about how we can improve."

Defense: Tactical flexibility

Alonso has said that he isn't fixated on playing with three central defenders, as he often did at Bayer Leverkusen. But as soon as he had the players available -- with Antonio Rüdiger fit again for the Salzburg game -- the coach ditched his back four, and went with Rüdiger, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Dean Huijsen at the back.

"[Rüdiger] played a lot in a back three when he was at Chelsea," Alonso said. "I knew he'd quickly pick it up. It gives us flexibility."

That has been another of Alonso's buzzwords: flexibility. "In my head it's always been there, being flexible with the systems," he said when asked about the change to a back three. "The players have the intelligence and the football culture to know why we use it, and the positive things we get from it."

And that extends to the team's ability to adjust within games, as they did when reduced to 10 men against Pachuca. Too often, last season's Real Madrid felt predictable, and a little stale. The midgame reorganization in Charlotte, implemented in a first-half teamtalk, was coherent and effective. "That game intelligence gives you another edge," Alonso told ESPN afterwards. "I'm really pleased with how [the players] understood this quick change, in just the cooling break that we had. From that idea, we built a very strong performance."

The new signings, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Huijsen, also have adapted. Alonso called Huijsen "one of the pillars" of the new project. Teammates have helped. "I don't think I have to give too much information to Trent," Courtois said. "He's been a long time on the scene, he knows everything from when he was at Liverpool. ... [Huijsen] is a great defender. It's about learning what we have to do in defense together. He's intelligent."