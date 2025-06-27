Open Extended Reactions

Charlotte FC and United States international striker Patrick Agyemang is closing in on a transfer to English Championship side Derby County for a fee of $7 million, sources confirmed to ESPN.

One source stressed that the deal is not yet signed. The Washington Post was first to report the potential transfer fee.

Agyemang, 24, is currently in camp with the U.S. men's national team for the Gold Cup, with the U.S. set to take on Costa Rica in the quarterfinals on Sunday. He has scored twice in the tournament, including the game-winner in the 2-1 victory over Haiti that concluded the group stage.

Patrick Agyemang is close to a move to the English Championship with Derby County. Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Overall he has scored five goals in nine appearances for the USMNT, with all of those appearances coming since the start of this year.

A native of East Hartford, Connecticut, Agyemang is in his third season with Charlotte FC after having played collegiately at Eastern Connecticut State and the University of Rhode Island. With Charlotte, Agyemang has recorded 17 goals and four assists in 59 league appearances.

Charlotte currently sits in ninth place in the 15-team Eastern Conference with 25 points from 19 matches.

Derby County is looking to improve on last year's 19th place finish, which was just one point ahead of the relegation zone, in England's second tier.