Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal return for Watkins if Sesko, Gyokeres deals collapse

Arsenal will return for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins if they can't get their first two targets, while Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham are tracking Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

ESPN SOURCES

- USMNT's Tim Weah rejects Notttingam Forest deal -- Matteo Moretto

- USMNT's Patrick Agyemang close to $7m Derby transfer -- Jeff Carlisle

- Man United's £62.5m offer for Bryan Mbeumo rejected by Brentford -- Rob Dawson

- Atlético Madrid near €50m deal for Villarreal's Álex Baena -- Moretto

- AC Milan agree €25m deal for Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci -- Moretto

- Mallorca are in talks with Barcelona over a move for midfielder Pablo Torre -- Moretto

- Real Betis goalkeeper Guilherme Fernandes is of interest to Zaragoza, Valladolid, Sporting and Estoril on loan -- Moretto.

- Levante, Alavés and Aris Salónica are tracking former Leganes midfielder Óscar Rodríguez -- Moretto

TRENDING RUMORS

- Arsenal will return for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins if they can't seal a deal for either RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko or Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres, according to Daily Mail. Watkins, 29, was the subject of a £40 million bid from the Gunners in January, but that was rejected as it was around half of Villa's valuation and he went on to score 17 goals and make 14 assists across 54 appearances. Arsenal failed to sign any striker and it came back to haunt them when Kai Havertz was injured, so are keen to strike a deal for one this summer. Sesko, 22, is the club's top target and Bild reports that Leipzig have lowered his transfer fee to around €70m, while Gyökeres, 27, is reported to favor a move to Manchester United for a similar amount.

- Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham are all interested in Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, but are set to be disappointed, says iNews. Bournemouth have already seen defenders Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez leave for a combined £100m and are in no rush to let another of their stars out the door. As a result, the club have placed a £70m valuation on the winger's transfer and that's enough to keep the top clubs at arm's length.

- Chelsea forward João Félix has attracted interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia after a poor loan spell with AC Milan came to an end, says TalkSPORT. Felix, 25, has struggled since his high-profile €126m move to Atletico Madrid in 2019 and needs to get his career back on track. Saudi Pro League newcomers Neom and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are two clubs showing the most interest in signing the Portugal international. He is not in Enzo Maresca's plans for next season and journalist Nicolo Schira reports that an offer from an unnamed side has already been made.

- Wolverhampton Wanderers have joined Nottingham Forest in showing an interest in AC Milan and USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah, reports Gazzetta dello Sport, with the 22-year-old likely to leave the Rossoneri. This comes after the negotiations between Milan and Napoli for a deal worth €25m plus bonuses fell through in June, although there is a possibility that they could be reignited. Another USMNT talent, Malik Tillman, is also reportedly set to join Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of around €35m from PSV Eindhoven, according to Fabrizio Romano.

- Brighton & Hove Albion have rejected an offer of around £50m from Newcastle United for João Pedro, as reported by Sky Sports. There is a high chance that the 23-year-old forward will leave the Seagulls this summer, and Newcastle have held a long-term interest in the Brazil forward, who is also interesting Chelsea. The player would only consider joining a team where he would be first choice.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

- Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Freddie Woodman when his contract with Preston North End expires on June 30. Read

- FC Copenhagen have signed Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko, 20, for a €5m fee.

- LAFC striker Olivier Giroud has left the club by mutual consent and is set to join Lille. Read

- Hoffenheim have signed Union SG centre-back Koki Machida for a reported €4.75 million. Read

EXPERT TAKE

play 0:42 How will Arne Slot use Milos Kerkez at Liverpool? Gabriele Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss how Arne Slot will use new signing Milos Kerkez next season.

OTHER RUMORS

- Brazil U20 and Corinthians midfielder Breno Bidon has caught the eye of Arsenal, Brighton and Wolves in a possible €15m deal. (UOL)

- RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is in talks with MLS side the New York Red Bulls after his loan at Tottenham. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Paris Saint-Germain, Bayer Leverkusen and some clubs from the Premier League have expressed interest in Union Berlin center back Diogo Leite. The 26-year-old's contract expires in June 2026, which has contributed to the Bundesliga club being willing to let him leave for €13m. (Foot Mercato)

- Benfica center back Tomas Araujo is on Bayern Munich's radar should Kim Min-Jae leave the club this summer. (Bild)

- Manchester City want to sign Newcastle United right-back Tino Livramento, but the Magpies won't let him go. (GMS)

- Fenerbahce are pushing to sign Al Nassr striker Jhon Durán, with manager Jose Mourinho having held direct talks with the 21-year-old. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Fenerbahçe have also been linked with Man United winger Jadon Sancho, but negotiations are not concrete at this stage. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Athletic Club winger Nico Williams has asked Barcelona to complete the deal to sign him before they return to training on July 9. The 22-year-old has already agreed personal terms and is now waiting for them to pay his €58m release clause. (Sport)

- Everton center back Jarrad Branthwaite, 23, is set to sign a new five-year contract, having been linked with a £70m move to Man United and Liverpool. (Times)

- Sunderland have agreed a €35m deal to sign Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra, 21, as a direct replacement for Jobe Bellingham. (Footmercato)

- Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, 27, is set to leave the club and Leeds United have opened preliminary talks with the Brazil international. (Calciomercato)

- Rangers have agreed a deal to sign 16-year-old Brighton and Hove Albion sensation Zebedee Lawson. (Football Insider)

- The deal taking Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku to Queens Park Rangers is "100 done." (Fabrizio Romano)