Lauren James is available to return from a hamstring injury against Jamaica as England make their final preparations for this summer's European Championship.

James has been out of action since April with a hamstring injury, although she was included in Sarina Wiegman's 23-player squad for the Women's Euros.

When asked about James' fitness at a news conference on Saturday, Wiegman said: "We have to manage the minutes. She's doing really well, but of course she hasn't played games yet. But she's in a good place.

"She will likely come off the bench -- we can manage that a bit.

"She showed up in the training sessions really well. She could cope with loads and recover from loads.

"Her performance has been really good. She's ready; we're just still growing into minutes. This is the first time in a while that she's coming into a game.

"She [needs to] get through that. Then we'll take it from there towards the tournament."