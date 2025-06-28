Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea have agreed a deal worth up to €65 million ($76.1m) to sign Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund, sources have told ESPN.

ESPN reported earlier this week that the two clubs held face-to-face talks in the United States with the Premier League side and Dortmund both engaged at the Club World Cup and those negotiations have progressed in recent days.

The 20-year-old has agreed terms on a seven-year contract and is expected to undergo a medical in the next 48 hours.

Although FIFA ruled allow up to two players to be added to squads at the Club World Cup, Gittens will not be able to play for his new team at the competition because he is cup-tied after making a substitute's appearance against Fluminense in the group stage.

Winger Jamie Gittens is set to sign for Chelsea from Dortmund. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Chelsea previously had two bids rejected prior to the tournament starting, failing to agree a deal in time after the highest offer -- worth €50m including add-ons -- fell short of Dortmund's valuation.

Gittens will join the growing ex-Manchester City contingent at Stamford Bridge, following Liam Delap's arrival from Ipswich Town for £30m. Both Cole Palmer and Tosin Adarabioyo were also once on City's books.

Even after the Gittens deal is completed, Chelsea will continue to try and strengthen their attacking options. The west London club are pursuing a deal for Brighton forward João Pedro with Newcastle also in the race.