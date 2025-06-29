Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea to swoop on Newcastle target Pedro

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea will work on signing Joao Pedro once Jamie Gittens has joined, while Manchester United are prepared to move for Emiliano Martínez when André Onana has departed. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

ESPN SOURCES

- Sources: Chelsea agree to sign Jamie Gittens on seven-year deal -- James Olley

- USMNT's Tim Weah rejects Notttingam Forest deal -- Matteo Moretto

- USMNT's Patrick Agyemang close to $7m Derby transfer -- Jeff Carlisle

- Man United's £62.5m offer for Bryan Mbeumo rejected by Brentford -- Rob Dawson

- Atlético Madrid near €50m deal for Villarreal's Álex Baena -- Moretto

- AC Milan agree €25m deal for Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci -- Moretto

- Phil Parkinson says it was Paul Mullin's decision to leave Wrexham - Joey Lynch

- Mallorca are in talks with Barcelona over a move for midfielder Pablo Torre -- Moretto

- Real Betis goalkeeper Guilherme Fernandes is of interest to Zaragoza, Valladolid, Sporting and Estoril on loan -- Moretto.

- Levante, Alavés and Aris Salónica are tracking former Leganes midfielder Óscar Rodríguez -- Moretto

Chelsea and Newcastle are battling it out to sign Brighton star Joao Pedro. Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Chelsea are working on a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion's Joao Pedro after Newcastle United had an offer for the forward rejected, according to Fabrizio Romano. Talks are already taking place, and the Magpies are aware that they will face stiff competition from the Blues for the 23-year-old's signature. Chelsea will turn their full attention to the Brazil international once they have completed a deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.

- Manchester United are prepared to open formal talks over a deal to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez when André Onana departs, according to Football Insider. The 32-year-old shot stopper is coach Ruben Amorim's top priority for the position, and Villa are willing to let him leave. The Red Devils, however, won't move for the Argentine World Cup winner until Onana has gone, with AS Monaco being among those interested in the 29-year-old.

- VfB Stuttgart will only consider offers of over €100 million for striker Nick Woltemade, reports Kicker, amid growing interest from Bayern Munich. There have been discussions between the two clubs regarding the 23-year-old, but negotiations are now expected to be tough and lengthy as Bayern don't want to spend over €50m-€60m for someone who could initially be a substitute.

- In addition to referencing Juventus accelerating their efforts to sign Jonathan David after the expiration of the striker's Lille contract, La Gazzetta dello Sport have also stated that the Bianconeri are looking to sign a centre-back with Marseille's Leonardo Balerdi being Igor Tudor's priority. Their alternatives are West Ham United's Nayef Aguerd, Bologna's Jhon Lucumí, Stuttgart's Jeff Chabot and Barcelona's Ronald Araújo.

- Real Betis will work on keeping Antony after the expiration of the winger's loan from Manchester United once they have completed the signing of Atlético Madrid winger Rodrigo Riquelme, reports Nicolo Schira, who states that talks for the Brazilian are in progress. In another report, Schira mentions that Riquelme will join for €18m on a contract that will run until 2030.

- Napoli see Udinese's Lorenzo Lucca as the preferred striker to partner Romelu Lukaku rather than Liverpool's Darwin Núñez, reports Sky Sports Italia, which adds that a meeting with Udinese is scheduled this week. Gli Azzurri will also move for PSV Eindhoven winger Noa Lang, while they also like Brescia striker Gennaro Borrelli and Bologna centre-back Sam Beukema.