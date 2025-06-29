Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique warned his players against ignoring the offensive threats of Inter Miami in Sunday's Club World Cup round-of-16 match, emphasizing the damage that can be done by experienced stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

"Anyone who relaxes for 10 seconds in football already knows where they are. It's not like there's no doubt they have the level and the quality, because they haven't lost that. I've seen all three of Inter Miami's games and some previous ones, and they have that quality. If we're not able to press them, it will be difficult to pressure them," Luis Enrique told reporters on Saturday.

"If we're not able to take the ball away from them, things don't look good because Busquets is still the same; Leo Messi is unique on the ball. Luis Suárez, you saw the last goal he scored, what a skill for managing, Jordi Alba coming in deep, he's still the same.

"We all know Leo's pass to Jordi in the world of football, but it happens again and continues to happen every game, and if they have a coach like Mascherano, it's clear that either we give a great performance and maintain the necessary level of intensity, or they'll win the game, easy, there's no doubt about that.

"There's no better place to compete than this wonderful stadium, in front of a team that still has a man named Leo Messi, who is a role model not only for all of us who are Culérs [Barcelona supporters] and have enjoyed Leo for many years at Barça, but also to enjoy Leo Messi as a footballer, who continues to be a role model."

The PSG manager knows Inter Miami's strengths well having coached the four former Barcelona players and current head coach Javier Mascherano while leading the LaLiga side from 2014 to 2017. Enrique led Barcelona to several trophies during his tenure, including the 2014-15 Champions League title with all five Inter Miami figures by his side.

"Ten, 15 years, I don't know how long [Messi's peak] lasts," Luis Enrique said. "For me, that's the benchmark of the best football player in history, without a doubt. I accept other opinions, but above all, the length and continuity over many years, competing at the highest level, playing every three days.

Luis Enrique won a UEFA Champions League title together at Barcelona. ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

"I had the opportunity to win everything as a coach in football, at Barça, and I not only enjoyed it over those three years but also over many training sessions -- I estimate around 200 training sessions each season. I've seen Leo Messi do things in training that belong to another breed, another situation -- incredible things.

"And an ability and control to manage the mobility of game situations that only someone with those qualities can make easy. It's a true pleasure, a thrilling experience, and I think it's something we all have fond memories of."

Mascherano said in his own news conference that he takes coaching inspiration from Luis Enrique, who he called one of the greatest managers of his career.

In turn, Luis Enrique said that he knew from his time coaching him that Mascherano would go on to become a great coach.

"Without a doubt [I saw Mascherano as a coach]," he said.

"He was a midfielder, and he ended up playing as a center-back, that he had already done it with Pep [Guardiola] and I think that if I had two players who had no doubt that they were going to be coaches, good coaches, one [is] Javier Mascherano and the other Sergio Busquets. There's no doubt that Busi will be a great coach if he wants to be, and those two were an extension of the coach on the field, both because they occupied the central midfield and because of their leadership skills."

The two will now come face to face in a competitive setting for the first time ever. The winner of tomorrow's match will go on to face the winner of the round of 16 game between Bayern Munich and Flamengo.