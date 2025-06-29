Spain's Aitana Bonmatí speaks about her hopes of winning the Women's European Championship. (0:31)

Spain striker Aitana Bonmatí has been discharged from hospital after recovering from viral meningitis and will re-join the squad in the coming days.

Bonmati was hospitalised for "several days" but was given clearance to leave on Sunday, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) confirmed.

The 27-year-old missed Friday's 3-1 friendly win over Japan.

It comes as Spain continue to build up to their first European Championship match against Portugal on July 3.

Barcelona's Bonmati, who also won the FIFA Women's Player of the Year award for 2023 and 2024, has scored 30 goals for Spain in 78 appearances, playing a key role as they won the Women's World Cup in 2023 and the Women's Nations League last year.

Spain will face Belgium and Italy in Group B as they look to add another trophy to their cabinet after winning the 2023 World Cup.

