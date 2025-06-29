Open Extended Reactions

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has announced he will be leaving Everton this summer after nine years at the club.

The striker joined Everton from Sheffield United in 2016, going onto make 273 appearances despite a string of injuries.

"To Everton Football Club and the Evertonians. After nine remarkable years at this club, I've made the incredibly difficult decision -- together with my family -- to begin a new chapter in my career," he wrote on a post on Instagram.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin joined Everton in 2016. Visionhaus/Getty Images

"This isn't something I chose lightly. Everton has been my home since I was 19 years old. It's the place that saw potential in me, challenged me to grow, and shaped me both as a footballer and as a man.

He added: "This choice to move on was not simply about me -- it was a decision my family and I spent a long time considering together. We believe it's the right moment to seek a new challenge and continue growing, but that doesn't lessen the bond I'll always have with Everton.

"I'm deeply proud of what we've shared, fighting for this club when it mattered most, scoring big goals in crucial moments, wearing the shirt with commitment and pride.

"My hope is that I leave with your respect, knowing I always sought to uphold the values of this great club.

"Thank you for everything. From my very first day, I always knew what it meant to play for Everton."