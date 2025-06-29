Rob Dawson provides an update on Jack Grealish's future as issues arise with his high wages and contract length. (1:26)

Open Extended Reactions

Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are among the clubs to have expressed interest in James McAtee, sources have told ESPN, with Manchester City ready to let the midfielder leave if they receive offers in the region of £25 million ($34.1m).

McAtee is not with Pep Guardiola's squad for the FIFA Club World Cup after deciding instead to represent England at the Under-21 European Championship.

The 22-year-old lifted the trophy as captain after Lee Carsley's side beat Germany 3-2 in extra time in Saturday's final.

McAtee's City future is uncertain after spending most of last season on the fringes of the team. He made 27 appearances in all competitions -- scoring seven goals -- although most came from the bench.

Dortmund and Leverkusen are monitoring McAtee's situation and there's also interest from Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig and Stuttgart.

City value the academy graduate, who has a year left on his contract, at around £25m. They would also want to include a clause to take a percentage of any future transfer and also one to re-sign him in any potential deal.

Fulham were among the Premier League clubs to show interest in McAtee in January and there's an expectation that English top-flight clubs will make contact with City now the under-21 Euros is over.