Cristiano Ronaldo has said resting up to play in a record sixth World Cup was more important to him than switching teams to play in the Club World Cup.

Ronaldo, who signed a new two-year contract at Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr on Thursday, confirmed that he had the option to play at the Club World Cup this summer but turned down the chance.

"I had some offers to play [Club] World Cup but I think it didn't make sense because I prefer to have a good rest, a good preparation, because this season will be very long, because this is the season of the World Cup, at the end of the season," Ronaldo said in an Instagram video posted by Al Nassr.

"So I want to be ready not only for Al Nassr but also for the national team."

Ronaldo, 40, helped Portugal to the Nations League trophy with a penalty shootout win over Spain earlier this month as speculation swirled that he would transfer to another club to play in the Club World Cup.

He and longtime Argentina rival Lionel Messi could be the first players to appear in six World Cups at next year's tournament co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

In Qatar three years ago, Ronaldo became the first male player to score at five World Cups.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's extension with Al Nassr means he will play on until at least the age of 42.