Check out the numbers behind England's 7-0 win over Jamaica, as the team departs for Euro 2025. (0:40)

Open Extended Reactions

LEICESTER, England -- Sarina Wiegman was delighted with Lauren James' return to the pitch as she played just over 30 minutes in England's commanding 7-0 win over Jamaica in Leicester on Sunday.

James has been absent since April with a hamstring injury, but made her return as a second-half substitute. James chipped in with an assist for Alessia Russo's goal in the 71st minute and Wiegman will now weigh up how many minutes James will get in England's European Championships opener against France on July 5.

"We're still building her," Wiegman said of James. "She worked so hard to be where she is now -- first at Chelsea, then the last two weeks we had training camps.

Disney+ becomes new home of Women's Champions League in Europe Disney+ will be the only place football fans can watch all 75 matches live each season. Visit the Disney+ website to get access.

"She's done every session and did really well. We hope we can keep building her going into France and we know there's a lot of competition going on up front and in midfield. So we'll figure things out in the next couple of days how things look."

England were impressive against Jamaica and they had six different goalscorers with Ella Toone scoring twice, alongside strikes from Lucy Bronze, Georgia Stanway, Russo, Aggie Beevor-Jones and Mead.

When James came on, she was used in the No.10 role.

"We have players who can play in different positions," Wiegman said. "LJ can play up front, the side, and at No.10. I wanted to see her in the 10 position and see how she could work there. I think it went really well. We found spaces to get into the box."

England earned a 7-0 win over Jamaica in their final Euro 2025 warm-up game. Molly Darlington - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Wiegman was also delighted to see Georgia Stanway get 90 minutes. The Bayern Munich midfielder picked up a knee ligament injury in January and missed the rest of the German domestic season, but has now proven her fitness.

"That was very pleasing because last camp we rebuilt minutes and in between she [Stanway] kept building and training," Wiegman said. "It was really good she got 90 minutes under her belt."

Wiegman breathed a sigh of relief late on after Beth Mead returned to the field having been floored by a hit on her knee. Mead ended up scoring England's seventh goal.

"She's okay, everyone came out fit and healthy," Wiegman said. "It looked horrible, it was a bit of a scare too. She could even score after that too."

Overall Wiegman was pleased with the win, but said England will have to improve when they face France next week.

"I thought we played a good game, we expected to be in the final third a lot because we knew Jamaica didn't have some players available so we would have the ball a lot," Wiegman said.

"I thought we could have been more patient ... little bit more composed in the final third. We know next week we have to take our game to the next level."