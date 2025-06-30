Open Extended Reactions

Flamengo coach Filipe Luis said it was a "fact" the football elite remained in Europe after the Brazilian side were beaten 4-2 in a last-16 clash against Bayern Munich at the Club World Cup on Sunday.

The Brazilian powerhouse conceded two goals in the opening 10 minutes and although they twice reduced the arrears, Bayern were always in control as they set up a quarterfinal tie with Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.

"The pressure they put on you is immense. They come at you with eight, 10 players. They deserved to win," said former Atlético Madrid player Filipe Luis. "Our plan did work and we were able to apply pressure and create goal-scoring opportunities but they were better than us. We're playing against the football elite. If Vinícius Júnior had not left for Real Madrid, we would have the best player in the world."

European teams were expected to dominate the expanded Club World Cup, but sometimes struggled in the group phase while all Brazilian teams advanced and made an impression.

Bayern, however, restored a measure of what the European football establishment would call "order" ahead of Inter Milan's clash with Brazil's Fluminense in the round of 16 on Monday. Palmeiras progressed by beating fellow Brazilian side Botafogo on Saturday.

"They [South American players] want to be in the elite and that's what they are, had we won today and the tournament, it would not change the reality -- they're high quality teams," added Filipe Luis. "We have many Brazilian players in our teams but they [the European teams] have the best ones. They have better players, that's a fact."

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany wasn't so sure on the difference in quality and also alluded to the quality of coaches in South America helping to balance out any difference in talent.

"In any competition it's the quality of the players, but also the belief," Kompany said. "I'm not sure if that's so black or white, and some of the best finishers in the world are from South America. The South American teams have football in the blood.

"Do you know how may great tacticians have come out of South America? [Marcelo] Bielsa, Filipe Luis, notably."