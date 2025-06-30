Julien Laurens explains why he thinks both Crystal Palace and Lyon will be able to compete in the Europa League next season. (1:30)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool are considering using one of their players in a deal to sign Marc Guéhi, while Manchester United are under pressure to seal their Bryan Mbeumo deal or move on to Moise Kean. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's summer window grades

ESPN SOURCES

- Chelsea agree £60m deal for Brighton's João Pedro -- James Olley

- Dortmund, Leverkusen eye Man City's James McAtee -- Rob Dawson

- AC Milan agree €25m deal for Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci -- Matteo Moretto

- Mallorca right back Pablo Maffeo is in talks with Nottingham Forest -- Moretto

- Honduras international midfielder to join Levante from Partizan Belgrade -- Moretto

Liverpool's pursuit of Marc Guéhi could see one of their promising young attackers go the other way. Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool are ready to offer winger Ben Doak as art of any deal for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi, The Sun reports. England international Guéhi is valued at around the £50 million mark by his club, a fee that Liverpool are currently unwilling to pay. However, Doak, who registered three goals and seven assists in the Championship last season while on loan at Middlesbrough, could help to reduce the valuation gap between the two clubs. Palace have previously been linked with Doak, who has been capped by Scotland six times, and is expected to leave Anfield this summer. Also on the way out is defender Jarell Quansah, who is reportedly on the verge of signing for Bayer Leverkusen.

- Manchester United will need to move fast if they want to sign Moise Kean from Fiorentina, according to Corriere dello Sport. The former Juventus, Everton and Paris Saint-Germain star reportedly has a £44m release clause that expires on July 15, which means Ruben Amorim's side have just over two weeks to make their move. Kean, 25, is only a backup target on the Red Devils' shortlist, but may move into sharper focus after sources confirmed to ESPN that Brentford rejected a £62.5 million offer for Bryan Mbeumo from United last week.

- Real Madrid are eyeing Dutch starlet Kees Smit from AZ Alkmaar, AS reports. Smit, 19, was named MVP at the recent European Under-19 Championship after helping Netherlands win the title. The versatile midfielder, who joined Alkmaar's senior squad last summer after coming through the club's youth system, has a contract that runs until June 2028.

- Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyökeres has informed club president Frederico Varandas he will not be returning to the club this summer, Record reports. According to the Portuguese paper, Gyökeres was upset by the latest comments made by Varandas in which he stated that only "worst agent in the world" could scupper a move away for the Sweden international. Gyökeres is target for plenty of clubs including Arsenal and Manchester United after scoring 49 goals for the Portuguese champions last season.

- Thomas Partey is set to leave Arsenal after his contract expires on June 30 after failing to agree a new contract with the Premier League club, The Athletic has revealed. The Ghana international is in no rush when it comes to choosing his next destination, having been at the Emirates since 2020. Arsenal are expected to announce his departure in the coming days, while the arrival of his presumed replacement -- Brentford's Christian Nørgaard -- could be confirmed next week.

DONE DEALS

- AC Milan have bid farewell to Kyle Walker after the club decided not to exercise an option to turn the Manchester City defender's loan into a permanent deal.

- Atlético Madrid have announced that Mozambican defender Reinildo has left the club with his contract expiring amid links with Sunderland.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester United may need to lower their asking price for Tyrell Malacia after PSV Eindhoven chose not to sign him permanently for £8.5m after is loan spell there last term. (Daily Mirror)

- Tottenham Hotspur's 20-year-old defender Ashley Phillips -- who is yet to make a first-team appearance for Spurs -- is a £6m target for Sheffield United. (The Sun)

- Nottingham Forest are close to signing Botafogo striker Igor Jesus now that the Brazilian side have been eliminated from the FIFA Club World Cup. (Daily Telegraph)

- Crystal Palace are targeting two Middlesbrough players who impressed at the European Under-21 Championship: England midfielder Hayden Hackney and Netherlands defender Rav van den Berg. (The Sun)

- Besiktas have reached a verbal agreement with AS Roma over the proposed transfer of striker Tammy Abraham, who is set to fly to Turkey to undergo a medical before completing a €20m move. (Fabrizio Romano)

- West Ham United have joined the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach and Germany under-21 midfielder Rocco Reitz who is also wanted by Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham, thanks to the existence of a €20m release clause in his contract. (TEAMtalk)

- Saudi club Neom SC have reached an agreement with Nice over the transfer of Marcin Bulka after Sunderland provided late competition for the Poland goalkeeper, although their efforts were ultimately in vain (FootMercato)