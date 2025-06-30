Transfer rumors, news: Man Utd eye Kean if Mbeumo deal fails

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United are under pressure to seal their Bryan Mbeumo deal or move on to Moise Kean, while Liverpool are considering a Ben Doak-Marc Guéhi swap deal. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's summer window grades

ESPN SOURCES

- Chelsea agree £60m deal for Brighton's Joao Pedro -- James Olley

- Dortmund, Leverkusen eye Man City's James McAtee -- Rob Dawson

- AC Milan agree €25m deal for Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci -- Moretto

- Villarreal's Ramón Terrats to sign new deal, join Espanyol on loan. -- Moretto

- Parma forward Ange-Yoan Bonny to join Inter for initial fee of €23m -- Moretto

- Real Betis to sign Atletico winger Rodrigo Riquelme for €18m -- Moretto

- Atlético left-back Reinildo Mandava is heading to Sunderland on a free -- Moretto

Moise Kean reportedly has a £44 million release clause that expires on July 15. Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United will need to move fast if they want to sign Moise Kean from Fiorentina, according to Corriere dello Sport. The former Juventus, Everton and Paris Saint-Germain star reportedly has a £44m release clause that expires on July 15, which means Ruben Amorim's side have just over two weeks to make their move. Kean, 25, is only a backup target on the Red Devils' shortlist, but may move into sharper focus after sources confirmed to ESPN that Brentford rejected a £62.5 million offer for Bryan Mbeumo from United last week.

- Liverpool are ready to offer winger Ben Doak as a make-weight in any deal for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi, The Sun reports. England international Guéhi is valued at around the £50m mark by his club, a fee that Liverpool are currently unwilling to pay. However, Doak, who spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, could help to reduce the valuation gap between the two clubs. Palace have previously been linked with Doak, who has been capped by Scotland six times, and is expected to leave Anfield this summer. Also on the way out is defender Jarell Quansah, who is reportedly on the verge of signing for Bayer Leverkusen.

- Besiktas have reached a verbal agreement with AS Roma over the proposed transfer of striker Tammy Abraham, according to Fabrizio Romano. The former Chelsea star is now set to fly to Turkey to undergo a medical before completing a €20m move. The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at AC Milan, where he scored three goals in 28 Serie A appearances.

- Thomas Partey is set to leave Arsenal after his contract expires on June 30 after failing to agree a new contract with the Premier League club, The Athletic has revealed. The Ghana international is in no rush when it comes to choosing his next destination, having been at the Emirates since 2020. Arsenal are expected to announce his departure in the coming days, while the arrival of his presumed replacement -- Brentford's Christian Nørgaard -- could be confirmed next week.

- West Ham United have joined the race to sign Germany under-21 sensation Rocco Reitz, TEAMtalk reports. The Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder is also wanted by Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham, thanks to the existence of a €20m release clause in his contract. Reitz recently penned a new deal at Gladbach until June 2028, but that isn't expected to deter the Hammers from making a move.

- Neom SC have reached an agreement with Nice over the transfer of Marcin Bulka, according to Footmercato. Sunderland provided late competition for the Poland goalkeeper, although their efforts were ultimately in vain. Bułka will instead join newly promoted Saudi side Neom, who signed West Ham and Algeria forward Saïd Benrahma in January.