Open Extended Reactions

ORLANDO -- Pep Guardiola has accepted that participation in the FIFA Club World Cup could "destroy" Manchester City's season, but hinted that other clubs not in the tournament are jealous they are not taking part.

City face Saudi side Al Hilal in Orlando, Florida, on Monday for a place in the quarterfinals.

Guardiola and his players have been in the U.S. for more than two weeks and could spend another two weeks away if they reach the final in New York on July 13.

He said he doesn't know how his players will react next season -- which starts Aug. 15 -- because the Club World Cup is the first edition of the new expanded version.

"After this, let's see what happens," said Guardiola. "Let's see what happens after the final. We can rest and take the time that the Premier League has allowed us to rest and then we will see.

"Maybe in November, December or January it will be a disaster, we are exhausted and the World Cup has destroyed us. I don't know, but it's the first time in our lives that this has happened.

"Mentally I think in the past the players have played in World Cups or European Championships for their national teams, so it happens sometimes. You need a rest mentally sometimes, you can recover and then we will see when we come back."

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been one of the fiercest critics of the Club World Cup, branding it "a pointless competition."

Pep Guardiola talks to his Manchester City team during their Club World Cup match against Juventus. Getty Images

Klopp, now head of global soccer for Red Bull, predicted clubs involved could see "injuries like never before" next season.

When asked about the comments, Guardiola admitted he agreed with some of his old Liverpool rival's points. However, he hinted that other clubs would love to be in City's position.

"Listen, I fought a lot with Jurgen many, many times," Guardiola said. "I know where his idea comes from. His comments [on the Club World Cup] didn't surprise me a lot. I understand him. I respect him.

"Now he's stepped back from that position [as a manager] and I understand his argument, because I would defend his argument as well.

"As managers, we don't organize the competitions. Once we are here, we are proud. Many, many teams complain about these competitions because they are not here, otherwise they might love being here.

"They would have their media and supporters here, and there would be income to be here, and they would be happy to be here. Of course, it's not an ideal situation for the manager. Would I love to have two months to prepare for next season? Yes. Would I love to be refreshed for next season? Yes.

"But it is what it is. And we deserve what we have done in the past to be here. Once we are here, let's do our best possible."