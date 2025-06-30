A rundown of some of the key fixtures in the Premier League 2025/26 season. (1:55)

Nine has bought the media rights agreements to English Premier League and FA Cup games from Optus Sport, with the streaming service shutting down after a nine-year run.

Nine's Stan Sport streaming service will begin airing the football content from August 1, the date when Optus Sport shuts down.

Stan is paying Optus Sport an upfront fee of $20 million and making a contribution toward the first payment for the next Premier League rights cycles.

"This marks a step change in Nine's digital growth strategy," said Nine CEO Matt Stanton.

"The Premier League is the most-watched football league on the planet, and alongside the Emirates FA Cup, this acquisition reinforces Nine's position as the home of sport in Australia. We are proud to deliver these iconic competitions to Australian audiences."

The agreement also includes the rights to Japan's J.League and the United States' National Women's Soccer League.

Nine said it would be communicating with Optus Sport customers to ensure a seamless transition to Stan Sport.

"We have enjoyed every moment producing world-class content for football fans in Australia and around the globe and though it's the end of an unforgettable era here at Optus Sport we are excited for the future of football in Australia," Optus Sport said on its website.