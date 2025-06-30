Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool Women have confirmed vice-captain Taylor Hinds has decided to leave the club following the expiration of her contract, with a source telling ESPN she is in talks with Arsenal.

The defender joined Liverpool from Everton in the summer of 2020, helping Matt Beard's side win the 2021-22 Women's Championship title. She spent five seasons at the club and departs as Liverpool's third-highest appearance-maker in the Women's Super League era, with 131 appearances in all competitions.

Writing to supporters in a farewell message, Hinds said: "Dear Reds, I'm sorry I haven't had the chance to say a proper goodbye.

Taylor Hinds will leave Liverpool upon the expiry of her contract this month Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for making me feel so welcome when I joined back in 2020.

"We've shared some incredible highs that I'll never forget -- being promoted back into the WSL and then having the chance of taking part in the 2022 parade, which was one of the best days of my life.

"I'll always be grateful for the love and support I received from all of you - I could always hear you," Hinds said.

"To the managers I've worked with and all the staff, thank you for constantly pushing me to be my best and helping me grow both on and off the pitch.

"Being given the opportunity to lead the team out on several occasions was an absolute honour and a moment of real pride.

"To my teammates over the years, some of you have become my friends for life. I truly wish each of you the very best in your futures. We have made some special memories on and off the pitch that will always stay with me.

"I wish nothing but continued success for this team and this club. I'm incredibly proud to have been part of this club and to have worn the shirt - it's truly been a privilege. Thank you for everything," she added.