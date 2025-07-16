Open Extended Reactions

Lamine Yamal has been handed the iconic Barcelona No. 10 shirt previously worn by Lionel Messi, the Catalan club confirmed on Wednesday.

Yamal, who celebrated turning 18 on Sunday, inherits the number next season from Ansu Fati, who completed a season-long loan move to AS Monaco earlier this month.

The announcement comes as Yamal faces an investigation from the Spanish government into possible breaches of disability laws following allegations that individuals with dwarfism were hired as entertainers at his 18th birthday party.

- Lamine Yamal: Barcelona star's meteoric rise

- Sources: Barça's Camp Nou return at risk of delay

- Nico Williams explains Athletic deal after Barça links

The confirmation of Yamal's new number was made at an event with the winger and his family to celebrate his new contract, which was agreed on last month and runs until 2031.

Messi wore the No. 10 jersey at Barcelona from 2008 until his departure to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. The Argentina great became a legend at the Camp Nou, helping Barcelona win 10 LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues while becoming Barcelona's all-time leading scorer.

"When I was a child, my dream was to debut for Barça, to grow up and play with the No. 10," Yamal said on Wednesday. "Every kid born in Barcelona dreams of that. Messi has made his way and I'm going to make mine."

Fati succeeded Messi as the No. 10 in 2021 but a series of injuries saw him struggle to maintain his place in the Barça team.

Our new No. 10 pic.twitter.com/OtaCSGPj6t — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 16, 2025

In the meantime, Yamal has emerged as one of the standout players for both Barça and Spain.

The teenager, who has already made 106 appearances for Barça and scored 25 goals, will now take on one of the most significant shirt numbers in the club's history.

"I'm a bit indifferent to both criticism and praise, if it doesn't come from my family or friends. Right now, I'm very focused on football," he said during Wednesday's ceremony. "Ultimately, I work for Barça and I play for Barça, but when I'm away from Ciudad Deportiva, I enjoy my life, and that's it."

In addition to Messi, it has also previously worn by Barça greats including Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Romário and Diego Maradona.

Yamal had hinted at the change in recent weeks as he posted photographs of Argentina legend Maradona, Ronaldinho and Messi on social media, the former two while they were wearing the Barça No.10 shirt.

It will be the fourth different number Yamal has worn with Barça -- he wore No. 41 when he made his debut in 2022-23, No. 27 the following season and then No. 19 last year -- which is the same number Messi wore before taking the No. 10.

Yamal has won two LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey and a Spanish Supercopa with Barça, while he helped Spain win the European Championships last summer.