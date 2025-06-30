Humphrey Ker and Shaun Harvey describe how Wrexham are relishing competition with Tom Brady's Birmingham in League One. (1:49)

Why Wrexham are 'no longer big fish in small pond' alongside Birmingham in League One (1:49)

Open Extended Reactions

With a big birthday for the club coming up this year, Birmingham City have released a special-edition home kit for the 2025-26 season with a little help from their world-famous co-owner, NFL legend Tom Brady.

Last season, the Blues won promotion to the Championship -- the second tier of English football -- after winning League One ahead of Wrexham, who also moved up after finishing second as they continue their meteoric rise under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's co-ownership.

One of the oldest clubs in English football, Birmingham will be celebrating their 150th anniversary this year. To mark the occasion, they have unveiled a new, all-blue kit that was first teased by minority stakeholder Brady, who shared a sneak peek with his 15.2 million Instagram followers ahead of the launch.

Facebook @BCFCofficial

Brady has been involved at Birmingham since 2023, when the club's American ownership group brought the veteran seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback on board as an advisor and shareholder. The 47-year-old has also been on hand to help boost the club's visibility around the world, with his involvement in their latest kit launch likely to amplify engagement to new heights.

Birmingham's new sesquicentennial (yes, that's a word) kit is an almost entirely blue, including the shorts and socks, recalling the simpler playing outfits worn by the club from their foundation as Small Heath Alliance back in 1875, right through to the 1960s.

Facebook @BCFCofficial

The key detail is the gold badge, sleeve cuffs and sponsor details on the jersey, in a nod to the club's heritage on such a milestone anniversary.

Facebook @BCFCofficial

The accompanying launch promo features an ode to the Midlands city and some of the greatest players to represent the club over the past century-and-a-half from Trevor Francis, the first player to move clubs for £1 million, to current England and Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham.

The oversized tally mark-style sponsor's logo belongs to Los Angeles-based sneaker and apparel outlet Undefeated remains after it last year extended the deal first agreed in 2023.

The smart uniform will be given its Championship debut when the Blues welcome fellow ex-Premier League side Ipswich Town to St Andrews on the evening of Friday Aug. 8, in what will be the opening game of the new league season.