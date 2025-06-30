Inter Miami lose 4-0 against PSG in the RO16 of the Club World Cup. (0:55)

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has hailed Paris Saint-Germain as the "best team in the world."

PSG cruised to the quarterfinals of the FIFA Club World Cup with a 4-0 triumph over Inter Miami on Sunday.

Luis Enrique's men went into the tournament in the United States having won a historic Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Champions League treble this season.

"It's the best team in the world," Mac Allister said of PSG during his appearance in La Casa del Kun show. "They are flying. They have everything. They are very disciplined, they play well with the ball, they all run. For me, they are the best."

Liverpool were eliminated by PSG in the round of 16 of the Champions League after losing 4-1 on penalties following a 1-1 draw on aggregate.

Mac Allister, who started in both games against the French club, was very impressed by PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian forward, who joined the French giants in January in a €70 million ($81.9m) transfer from Napoli, has scored one goal and set up two more in four appearances at the Club World Cup.

"They [PSG players] are all good," he said. "No. 7, who played for Napoli, is a star."

PSG take on Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of Club World Cup on Saturday.