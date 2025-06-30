Wimbledon 2025: Sir David Beckham, Sir Gareth Southgate in Royal Box

Open Extended Reactions

Sir Gareth Southgate and Sir David Beckham were seen in Centre Court's Royal Box on Monday for Wimbledon's opening day.

Both were recently awarded knighthoods in King Charles' birthday honours list.

Beckham was accompanied by his mother, Sandra. England cricketer Stuard Broad and Saturdays singer Mollie King were also in the box.

Beckham, who was wearing an arm cast after a recent elbow surgery, was spotted on Centre Court at SW19 just hours after appearing at Inter Miami's 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday.

Alex Grimm/Getty Images

"I had surgery a couple of days ago," Beckham told DAZN in a pitchside interview on Sunday. "I broke my arm 23 years ago playing for England in South Africa. I had a screw put in, which needed to be taken out ... It's all good. I should be out of this sling in the next two days."