Jonny Evans has been handed a new job at Manchester United after calling time on his 20-year playing career.

Evans will serve as United's new head of loans and pathways. The 37-year-old has announced his retirement as a player two years after returning for his second stint at Old Trafford.

He came through the academy to make his United debut in 2007.

He left in 2015 for spells at West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City before returning to United on a free transfer in 2023.

Jonny Evans made 241 appearances for Man United over his two spells at the club Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Evans is close to completing his UEFA A Licence and in his new role will help prepare young players to make the step up into the first team.

"I want to officially announce my retirement from my playing career, not with sadness, but with pride, gratitude and excitement for the next chapter ahead," said Evans.

"I'll be forever indebted to the managers, coaches, staff and, of course, my team-mates, that I have had the privilege of working alongside throughout my 20 years in professional football. "I am looking forward to working with the next generation of talented players to support them to reach their potential.

"I am excited to help further develop the pathway to our first team and continue the legacy of young players thriving at Manchester United."