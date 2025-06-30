Rob Dawson believes Pep Guardiola will be happy with his team after their impressive display vs. Juventus. (2:04)

Dawson: Man City looked back to their best vs. Juve (2:04)

Open Extended Reactions

ORLANDO -- Manchester City's Club World Cup tie against Al Hilal could face disruption with FIFA holding concerns about stormy weather forecast in Orlando on Monday.

Chelsea's round-of-16 tie against Benfica on Saturday lasted four hours and 39 minutes because of a delay caused by thunderstorms detected around the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Thunderstorms are also forecast in Orlando on Monday. City face Saudi side Al Hilal at Camping World Cup Stadium at 9 p.m. ET.

Adverse weather detected within an eight-mile radius of the venue would lead to players returning to the dressing rooms and fans being evacuated, in line with U.S. regulations.

Man City face Al Hilal in the Club World Cup round of 16 on Monday. Huang Zongzhi/Xinhua via Getty Images

So far six games at the Club World Cup have been suspended due to weather.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca branded the situation as "a joke" after the game against Benfica was delayed by nearly two hours.

Pep Guardiola was asked about the weather at a news conference on Sunday, but was in a more philosophical mood than his counterpart.

"I am an extraordinary manager but to control lightning and thunder, still I am not good enough, I am sorry," he joked.

"I would like it [the game] done as soon as possible. But if it is not possible here it is the same reason as why they suspend the other one, I will go inside and we will continue to be active and play again.

"It is not the ideal situation but I grew up to understand not to be worried about the situations that I can't control. So no problem."