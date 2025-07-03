Open Extended Reactions

Former Arsenal, Juventus and Cardiff City midfielder Aaron Ramsey will continue his career in Mexico.

The 34-year-old Ramsey officially signed with Pumas on Thursday, the Lliga MX side announced.

Ramsey, who already has a working visa to play in Liga MX, arrived in Mexico City on Tuesday to do a medical before signing his contract with top-flight side Pumas.

"I'm excited to play and to be a part of this historic club, I can't wait to be on the pitch," Ramsey said at Mexico City's airport.

Aaron Ramsey arrives in Mexico City's airport to play for Pumas. ESPN

Pumas is considered one of the four most popular teams in the country although it has not won a title since the Clausura 2011 tournament.

"I've seen some matches [from Liga MX] and I am very impressed, there are some really good squads here and I'm excited to be in this competition now," Ramsey said.

The news follows a June report from ESPN that Pumas and Ramsey were in advanced talks for the Wales international.

Pumas coach Efraín Juárez, who is represented by the same agency as the two-time Arsenal Player of the Season, was instrumental in bringing Ramsey to Mexico City.

Ramsey finished last season in interim charge of hometown club Cardiff City as they were relegated from the Championship to League One. With 86 appearances for Wales, the midfielder helped his country reach the Euro 2016 semifinals.

Ramsey said in April that the "World Cup is a massive carrot being dangled," and now the Wales captain will seek to maintain his form ahead of the 2026 tournament that will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Despite being one of the traditional "big four" of Liga MX, Pumas has struggled. In the latest 2025 Clausura season, the Mexico City side finished 10th in the regular season and were knocked out in the play-in round of the playoffs.

Since 1996, Liga MX plays two tournaments each year. The first one, called Clausura, begins in January and ends in May and the upcoming Apertura starts on July 11 and will finish in December.

Starting in July, Pumas will also take part in the Leagues Cup, a joint Liga MX-MLS tournament in which Ramsey is set to face Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF on Aug. 6.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.