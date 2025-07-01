Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal make move for Palace's Eze

Julien Laurens explains why he thinks both Crystal Palace and Lyon will be able to compete in the Europa League next season. (1:30)

Arsenal could move for Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze, while Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle are keen on West Ham's Mohammed Kudus. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

ESPN SOURCES

- Tammy Abraham to join Besiktas in €15m transfer -- Matteo Moretto

- Chelsea agree £60m deal for Brighton's João Pedro -- James Olley

- Dortmund, Leverkusen eye Man City's James McAtee -- Rob Dawson

- Taylor Hinds in talks with Arsenal after Liverpool exit -- Beth Lindop

TRENDING RUMORS

- Arsenal are interested in a deal to sign Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze, according to The Guardian. Eze, 27, reportedly has a release clause of £67.5m in his contract, which runs until 2027, and has been the subject of interest from Man City, Tottenham and Chelsea this window already. The England international could add some depth to Arsenal's attacking options, though Mikel Arteta is also on the lookout for a No. 9 striker.

- Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle United are all interested in West Ham United winger Mohammed Kudus, reports Sky Sports, which adds that the Hammers are keen to offload the 24-year-old to help Graham Potter reshape his squad. This could make him the first player to move from West Ham to Spurs since Scott Parker in 2011, but the North London club are also interested in Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo and Crystal Palace's Eze. Newcastle see Kudus as an alternative to Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga, while Chelsea remain keen despite already agreeing deals for Brighton & Hove Albion's Joao Pedro and Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens.

- Liverpool are focusing on Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike, Newcastle United's Alexander Isak and Napoli's Victor Osimhen as they aim to sign a new No. 9, reports Florian Plettenberg. The Reds have conducted thorough checks on the trio and Ekitike is high on the list, although the 23-year-old is aware he must be patient if a move is to materialize as Liverpool need to offload players first. Elsewhere, Sky Sports Italia has suggested that Juventus are determined to sign Osimhen and intensified contact with the 26-year-old over the weekend.

- Bayern Munich are beginning to turn their attention to Liverpool's Luis Díaz as they look to sign a winger, reports Sky Sports Deutschland, which adds that there hasn't been any contact between the clubs while the Reds are willing to let him leave if the right offer comes in. This comes with the Bavarians unable to secure Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola and keeping an eye on whether Barcelona are able to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Club, while Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma and Diaz's Liverpool teammate Cody Gakpo have also been linked.

-- VfB Stuttgart are expecting the first written offer from Bayern Munich to sign striker Nick Woltemade within the next 24 hours, according to Florian Plettenberg. The Sky Sports Deutschland journalist has also dismissed claims that the Bundesliga club are demanding €100m from clubs wanting to land the 23-year-old -- who was top scorer at the U21 Euros -- instead stating that €60m-€70m is seen as realistic. Including a player in the deal is also a possibility but that hasn't been decided.

COMPLETED TRANSFERS

- Barcelona defender Sergi Dominguez has joined Dinamo Zagreb on a permanent transfer. The 20-year-old made six appearances for Barca's first team across all competitions last season. Read

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Sam Tighe explores a possible Arsenal move for Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze.

A player of Eze's quality and skill set should be the dream target for Arsenal this summer. The Gunners' struggles last season in the absence of the injured Bukayo Saka showcased the need for another forward who can take the game by the scruff of the neck, score goals and decide affairs. Eze is that player: He's a rare combination of a superb dribbler (86th percentile across Europe for successful take-ons) and someone who almost always makes the right decision in the final third. The England international operates primarily as a left winger, but has bonus versatility in that he can also operate as a No. 10 in behind the striker or as a box-to-box No. 8 in a midfield three if needed. He also briefly played left-back for England at Euro 2024 - something Mikel Areta would probably adore in a way only Arteta could. The suggested £67.5m fee is on the high side, especially when you consider Eze is now 27. But he has got better and better as the years have gone by, suggesting he may not even have peaked yet.

OTHER RUMORS

- Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is on Manchester United's list of potential options to replace Rasmas Højlund if the Denmark international leaves Old Trafford. (Athletic)

- United also turned down the opportunity to sign former Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran on loan from Al Nassr, with him now set to move to Fenerbahce. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford and West Ham United are all monitoring Mainz striker Nelson Weiper after his performances at the U21 Euros. Tottenham's Richarlison could be set to leave for Galatasaray as a result. (Sun)

- Barcelona have looked to ease Athletic Club winger Nico Williams' registration concerns by offering him a clause that would allow other clubs to sign him for €60m if there are issues (Sport)

- Fermin Lopez is keen to continue at Barcelona, despite having attracted interest from Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Liverpool. (Sport)

- Arsenal and RB Leipzig are nearing a compromise on a fee of around €75m for Benjamin Sesko. (Ekrem Konur)

- Tottenham Hotspur are demanding a fee of £70m for defender Cristian Romero amid continued interest from Atletico Madrid. Spurs would like to keep the center back but need to offload players to fund additions. (The Times)

- Bayer Leverkusen have a full agreement with midifelder Malik Tillman over a contract that runs until 2030 and a €35m agreement in principle with PSV Eindhoven. They are now awaiting the green light from Bayern Munich. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Three top Premier League clubs have called the entourage of Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia, who has a €50m release clause but wants to stay with Los Blancos. (AS)

- Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has rejected a €20m-per-season contract from Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli that nearly doubles his salary. (Tuttomercato)

- Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy is on the radar of AC Milan, but his transfer is valued at €70m. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras will have to play the waiting game to know where he will play next season. Carreras, 23, is a target of Real Madrid and is keen to join the Spanish giants this summer, but Madrid have yet to reach an agreement with Benfica, who are demanding the player's €50m release clause to be met. (Cadena Ser)

- France U21 striker Ange Yoan Bonny, 21, is expected to undergo a medical in Milan ahead of joining Inter in a reported €26m transfer from Parma on a four-year deal. (Sky Italia)

-- Napoli continue to push for Lorenzo Lucca but deem Udinese's valuation of €40m to be too high, while Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez's wage demands are an obstacle to signing him. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Speaking about Lionel Messi's future, an Inter Miami source has said: "Leo is under contract until the end of 2025. The reality is that both parties are interested in continuing the relationship. The necessary steps are being taken with the right mindset to make it happen." Messi's camp are on the same page. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Bournemouth have made Lille's Bafode Diakite a center back priority, with Dean Huijsen having moved to Real Madrid and Ilya Zabarnyi likely to join Paris Saint-Germain. (L'Equipe)

- Galatasaray are preparing a first offer to sign Internazionale midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, who has already made himself available to the Turkish Super Lig club on a €10m-per-year contract running until 2028. (Nicolo Schira)

- With Aaron Ramsey's Cardiff City contract ending, the 34-year-old midfielder has flown to Mexico ahead of signing for Pumas UNAM and turned down interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and UAE. (Athletic)