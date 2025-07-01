Real Oviedo's Francisco Portillo scores a brilliant volley in extra time to win the promotion playoff final vs. CD Mirandés. (1:07)

Barcelona will begin their LaLiga title defence away to Mallorca on the weekend of Aug. 16/17, while a first Clásico against Real Madrid is set for Oct. 26, the Spanish FA announced on Tuesday.

With the renovation of Barça's Camp Nou still under way, Hansi Flick's team will play their opening three league games on the road.

Last season's runners-up Real Madrid will open their season at home to Osasuna.

Madrid, under new coach Xabi Alonso, host the first Clásico of the season on matchday 10 at the Bernabeu stadium.

Both teams will meet again in matchday 35 on May 10, 2026, at the newly renovated Camp Nou.

Madrid visit cross-city rivals Atlético Madrid on Sept. 28, with the return fixture taking place on March 22, 2026.

Madrid have strengthened their defensive line with the arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool and Spain defender Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth.

They are hoping to sign Benfica left-back Álvaro Carreras ahead of the start of the campaign. After signing Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García last week, Barça are hoping to land long-term target Nico Williams in the coming days. The Catalan outfit is prepared to meet Nico's €58 million ($67.8m) release clause.

The season will end on May 24, 2026.