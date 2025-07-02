Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea have signed João Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion, the clubs have announced.

Sources have told ESPN that Chelsea agreed a deal worth a total of £60 million ($82m) with Brighton for the forward's transfer.

The 23-year-old has signed an eight-year deal at Stamford Bridge and could make his Chelsea debut in their Club World Cup quarterfinal tie against Palmeiras on Friday.

Sources have told ESPN that Pedro preferred a move to Stamford Bridge amid interest from Newcastle.

"Everyone knows this is a big club with a great history," Pedro said in a statement. "They had brilliant players in the past and have brilliant players now. So I am excited to join and you know when you are a Chelsea player you must think one thing -- win."

João Pedro has made the move from the south coast to west London. Warren Little/Getty Images

A product of Brazilian club Fluminense, Pedro made the move to English football in 2020, spending three years at Watford before excelling for Brighton.

Pedro scored 30 goals and registered 10 assists over a two-year spell at the Amex and has made three appearances for Brazil.

He is expected to battle for a starting spot with fellow new recruit Liam Delap.

"This is a good move for all parties. It's an excellent deal for the club, and a good return on a significant investment in an area of the pitch where we have a lot of competition and are already well served in terms of our attacking talent," Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler said in a statement.

"It's also an exciting move for João: it gives him the opportunity to play Champions League football this coming season, and he will of course be keen to cement his position in the Brazil team ahead of the World Cup next summer.

"João has given us some wonderful moments -- during my time and before I came to the club -- so on behalf of everyone I would like to thank him for his service over the past two seasons and wish him the best for the future."

Information from ESPN's James Olley contributed to this report.