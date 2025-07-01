Open Extended Reactions

Ashley Lawrence lifted four trophies during her two seasons playing in England. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Canada defender Ashley Lawrence has left Chelsea to join OL Lyonnes after two years in west London, the clubs have announced.

Lawrence, 30, has signed a three-year contract with the French powerhouse.

She previously played for Paris Saint-Germain before making the move to England.

The full-back claimed four trophies during her time in England, winning consecutive Women's Super League titles.

"Everyone at Chelsea would like to wish Ashley the very best for the future as she begins a new chapter in her career," the WSL club said in a statement announcing her departure.