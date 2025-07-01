Gab Marcotti and Herculez Gomez debate whether the Club World Cup has changed the view on MLS. (2:40)

Toronto FC have mutually parted ways with former Juventus forward Federico Bernadeschi, the MLS club announced on Tuesday.

Toronto used one of its two buyouts of a guaranteed contract that each MLS team is allotted per season.

The 31-year-old Italian joined Toronto from Juventus as a designated player midway through the 2022 season.

"After internal discussions with Federico, we were aligned that this was the correct moment to part ways," Toronto general manager Jason Hernandez said in a statement. "We would like to thank Fede [Bernardeschi] for his contributions to Toronto FC over the past three years and wish him the best in the next chapter of his career."

The Italian forward played 134 times for Juventus in five years at the club, scoring eight times and providing 15 assists on his way to earning 39 senior caps for Italy -- making an appearance in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley where Italy won the tournament after a penalty shootout win against England.

Bernardeschi registered four goals and four assists in 15 MLS matches this season, as the 2024 All-Star's four-year stint in the MLS comes to an end with 25 goals and 12 assists in 88 appearances.