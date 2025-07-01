Open Extended Reactions

Haslam Sports Group has sold a 10% stake in the Columbus Crew to the Edwards family at a franchise valuation of $900 million, Sportico reported Tuesday.

The Edwards family was already a partner in the MLS club and now owns 30% of the team, with Haslam Sports Group -- the parent company for Jimmy and Dee Haslam's sports assets -- controlling the other 70%, per the report.

Earlier this year, Sportico ranked Columbus eighth in MLS with a team valuation of $730m.

The team declined the publication's request for comment on the transaction.

The Crew won the 2023 MLS Cup and 2024 Leagues Cup and have sold out nearly every home match since Lower.com Field opened in 2021 at a cost of $314m.

The Haslam Sports Group also owns the NFL's Cleveland Browns and has a controlling interest in the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks.