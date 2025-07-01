Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON -- United States women's national team head coach Emma Hayes said on Tuesday that she "feel[s] like we're entering the next phase now" as she narrows down her player pool ahead of the 2027 Women's World Cup.

The USWNT will play rival Canada on Wednesday at Audi Field in a meeting between two of the world's top eight teams. Hayes said she wants to see progress from her team in the finer details in what is their final game for four months.

"I look at the Brazil games, I look at the Japan game, for example: Tier 1, Tier A opponents. I think Canada are in that category," Hayes said in reference to matches earlier this year. "I am curious how much we have learned from playing Tier 1 opponents...

"I think we have an opportunity to show how much we've closed the gap on the details, and not just six or seven senior players; I mean more numbers being able to do that. That's what I expect from the team."

Hayes has given out an unprecedented 24 first caps in her 24 games in charge of the USWNT over the past year. But Hayes previously said that she would narrow down her player pool beginning with the next USWNT training camp in October.

Hayes said on Tuesday that she wants to see each player improve in specific areas. She used the example of forward Emma Sears showcasing an improved final pass in the box in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Republic of Ireland.

Emma Hayes and the USWNT are stepping up preparations for the 2027 Women's World Cup. Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

But Hayes still feels the entire team needs to be more clinical in front of goal.

"I still feel there is another level to close the gap for the volume of opportunities that we get and converting them; that's one of them," Hayes said about what she wants to see against Canada. "The second is probably -- movement is important in the game to disrupt an opponent, but you have to maintain structures to minimize the impact the opponent can have in the opposite direction."

Canada is a team that she expects to test a young, less experienced USWNT squad in transition moments.

Wednesday will be the USWNT's 67th meeting with Canada, the most of any opponent. The U.S. has won 53 of those contests.

Canada is now led by former England international Casey Stoney as head coach. Stoney said she "expects an edge to this game" against the USWNT and she also views the game as a measuring stick for Canada.

"We're coming here to see what we're made of," Stoney said, adding that "there'll be no fear in our dressing room."

Hayes said that she and her staff are building out a "goldprint" -- a pun for a blueprint -- "which is actionable framework for building the team in preparation for not just '27, but '28 and beyond. And that will help shape some of the decision making come [next training camp]."

Hayes has been on the job for just over a year and won the Olympic gold medal in her 10th game in charge. On Tuesday, she compared her role as USWNT coach to that of a grandparent: "You don't have them all of the time. They come in, you give them the very best of yourself, then you send them back to their parents," she said about the players returning to their clubs.

"I pinch myself every day that I'm in this job. This is the biggest honor for me, maybe even more so than I thought it would be. So often people say be careful what you wish for because your dreams won't necessarily match up with it. Yeah, they're right about that: This one's better."