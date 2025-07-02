Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Borussia Dortmund triumphed 2-1 over Monterrey in Tuesday's round of 16 match at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, eliminating the final Concacaf representative from the 2025 Club World Cup.

Serhou Guirassy led the charge for the German team, finding the back of the net in the 14th minute after connecting with Karim Adeyemi in the final third. As the game progressed, the two Dortmund players got more comfortable working together to disarm Monterrey's back-line, with Adeyemi weaving through defenders while Guirassy positioned himself perfectly to receive the well-timed pass and score BVB's second.

In a matter of 24 minutes, Adeyemi had assisted Guirassy twice to inch Dortmund closer to the Club World Cup quarterfinals, where a showdown with Real Madrid awaits.

Guirassy's first goal showcased the 26-year-old's ability to cut through defenders to rocket the ball into the net, but the second proved his value as a traditional No. 9 by finishing the play with a beautiful right-footed strike.

In a world of dynamic football, with defenders often becoming wingers, and midfielders dropping in as "false nines," Guirassy stands as the perfect example of why classic center-forwards remain in such high demand.

Guirassy's development on the pitch at Mercedes-Benz Stadium mirrors his quick growth with Dortmund under manager Niko Kovac. After joining in July 2024 on a four-year contract, the forward adapted quickly to BVB's style of play to shine in both the Bundesliga and cup competitions. On Feb. 11, 2025, Guirassy scored his 10th goal in the Champions League to become the top scorer in the competition at the time, and the third player in Dortmund history -- after Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland -- to score 10 goals in a single Champions League campaign. Guirassy has now recorded a team-high of 36 goals in all competitions with a devastating 11 in his past 10 games.

There's little wonder that some of Europe's biggest clubs are searching for a striker exactly in Guirassy's mold.

Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy scored a match-winning brace against Monterrey on Tuesday. Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Arsenal and Manchester United, for example, are two teams that struggle to get on the scoresheet enough to shine domestically and in continental competitions despite the depth of talent in their squads. Would Arsenal continue to come second if Leandro Trossard nailed every opportunity the way Guirassy did against Monterrey?

In the case of Manchester United, a reliable striker wouldn't solve all of the club's issues, but had Guirassy been leading the line rather than Rasmus Højlund, the Red Devils likely would not have slumped to a 15th-placed finish in the Premier League. Perhaps a player like Guirassy would've changed the outcome of the Europa League final for United?

On Tuesday, in knockout football where the stakes are high, Guirassy led the pitch in shots attempted, recording three on target and four in total in 77 minutes of action, constantly cutting through defenders inside the final third when in possession of the ball. Guirassy didn't stop running the entire match. And though the Guinea international relied on Waldemar Anton, Ramy Bensebaini, Niklas Süle in the Dortmund back-line to alleviate the pressure from Monterrey -- and the midfield to create opportunities -- Guirassy's teammates knew he could be depended on when receiving the ball.

He also defended from the front when necessary, pressuring the opponent's defenders when Monterrey decided to play from the back, adding to his dimension as a player. But his knowledge of the game really came through when finding pockets of space to allow Jobe Bellingham, Adeyemi and Felix Nmecha to find him when needed.

It may have taken a bit longer than expected for Europe to see the untapped potential of the 29-year-old, but Kovac and Dortmund will know that in Guirassy they have a gem that their rivals covet. And with so many teams in need of the traditional center-forward, his excellent performances at the Club World Cup are only bound to ramp up the attention. Real Madrid await in the quarterfinals -- arguably one of the biggest challenges for Dortmund and Guirassy yet -- but should the forward rise to the occasion, there is no telling what or where the No. 9 could see next.