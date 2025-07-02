Open Extended Reactions

Monterrey head coach Domenec Torrent criticized the decisions made by referee Facundo Tello in the 2-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Club World Cup round of 16 match, revealing that a foul and a penalty should have been taken to VAR.

The coach claims a foul by Julian Ryerson on Gerardo Arteaga leading up to the Bundesliga side's second goal should've been enough reason to cancel the 2-0, before insisting a foul on Jesus 'Tecatito' Corona inside the box needed to be reviewed as well.

"We are 'Rayados', we want to win. We are not satisfied with this result. We played a strong game, especially in the second half, to turn the game around and tie.

"Now I have seen [plays] that I didn't see before, the controversial decisions in the second goal when our player got fouled and they didn't even review it," said the coach.

"I don't blame the referee. And there is a penalty, a clear penalty against Jesus Corona, that wasn't revised either."

Defender Jorge Rodríguez added the foul on Corona looked like a foul from the pitch, and watching the situation unfold following the final whistle only made his opinion clearer.

"Honestly, during the game I thought it was a penalty and now watching it again, I thought it was very clear. At least to see the revision, also with their second goal the foul against our player but it's over and we cannot make excuses," said Rodriguez after the game.

Still, Torrent and his players insist the team leaves with heads held high after competing well against Borussia Dortmund and almost holding the German team to a last-minute draw.

"I am satisfied with the effort and how we played. We didn't have whatever team in front, and we dominated. We generated a lot of goal opportunities. We leave disgusted because we wanted to win the game, but we have to analyze," said Torrent.

Monterrey's defeat marks the end of a Concacaf participant in the 2025 Club World Cup. The team will now shift the focus to the preseason, preparing for the Liga MX tournament ahead.

"We are happy with the way the games went. We went from less to more, and now we have to continue. They showed how well they can play, with the attitude and dedication and we have to do it in Liga MX. it cannot stay in just the Club World Cup," concluded Torrent.