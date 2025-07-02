Gabriele Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss how Arne Slot will use new signing Milos Kerkez next season. (0:42)

Liverpool have rejected an approach from Bayern Munich for winger Luis Díaz and have no intention of letting the Colombia international leave this summer, sources have told ESPN.

Diaz enjoyed the most productive season of his Liverpool career last term, scoring 17 goals in all competitions and helping Arne Slot's side to the Premier League title. The 28-year-old has two years left on his current contract and has been linked with a move away from Anfield.

However, sources told ESPN Bayern chief Max Eberl has been informed that Liverpool have no intention or desire to enter discussions, after the German club made an approach for the player.

It is the second time in a matter of weeks that Liverpool have taken this stance, having also rebuffed interest from Barcelona earlier in the summer.

It is understood the club will not entertain any further approaches for Diaz and maintain that he is not available for transfer.