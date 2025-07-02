Open Extended Reactions

Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo has signed a new five-year contract, keeping him at the Vitality Stadium until 2030.

Semenyo, who had been linked with big money moves to Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur this summer, moved to the south coast in January 2023 from Championship side Bristol City for a fee of €10.25m ($12m).

The Ghana international has made 89 appearances for Bournemouth, scoring 22 goals and assisting 10 times in all competitions.

He caught the eye of some of the biggest sides in the Premier League after a sensational season, in which he scored 11 times and provided six assists in 37 appearances as Bournemouth finished 9th to narrowly miss out on European football.

Antoine Semenyo will stay at the Vitality Stadium until 2030 Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

He said: "I've grown so much at the club, both on and off the pitch, and I'm really happy to have signed ahead of returning for pre-season.

"From the fans to the staff and my team-mates, I can't speak highly enough of the people around the club.

"It's a great place to be and I'm excited to get back to Bournemouth and continue the hard work with the new season just around the corner."

Retaining Semenyo is a major coup for Andoni Iraola, after losing defenders Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid and Milos Kerkez to Liverpool and failing to turn Kepa Arrizabalaga's loan into a permanent deal, with the goalkeeper instead joining Arsenal.