LaLiga's fixtures for the 2025-26 season have been released as Hansi Flick's Barcelona prepare to defend their crown against a new-look Real Madrid side led by Xabi Alonso.

Diego Simeone will also hope his Atlético Madrid team, who last won the league in 2021, can have a say in the title race, but the focus is likely to once again fall on Clásico rivals Barça and Madrid.

Barça exceeded expectations under Flick in the German coach's debut campaign in Spain. Led by Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Pedri, the Catalans won a second LaLiga title in three years, also picking up the Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercopa trophies along the way. The nucleus of the team will remain the same next season, although goalkeeper Joan García has signed from Espanyol and a winger -- most likely Nico Williams from Athletic Club -- is also likely to arrive.

Madrid, though, pose a renewed threat under Alonso, who has replaced Carlo Ancelotti. Defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen are among the new signings to follow Alonso so far, with more expected as the former Madrid and Spain midfielder aims to repeat his success with Bayer Leverkusen in Germany by winning trophies back in his homeland.

Elsewhere, how Atlético address the issues which saw them tail off at the end of last season will determine whether they are closer to Barça and Madrid or the chasing pack of Athletic, Villarreal and Real Betis. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad and Sevilla have both turned to new coaches in a bid to return to that cluster of teams, too, after disappointing campaigns last time out, while the 20-team lineup is completed by the promoted trio of Levante, Elche and Real Oviedo.

With the fixtures now published and managers, players and supporters able to plot their path to glory, here are the talking points.

The opening weekend

It all kicks off the weekend commencing Aug. 16 with Barça and Madrid both handed winnable fixtures. Flick takes the champions to Mallorca, while Alonso's first challenge back in LaLiga is a visit to the Bernabéu from Osasuna. Atlético have a slightly more difficult opener away at Espanyol in Barcelona, but if they are to compete for top spot, it's the sort of game they need to win.

Perhaps the most intriguing fixture of the first round of games sees newly promoted Real Oviedo travel to Villarreal in the Santi Cazorla derby. The former Arsenal midfielder, now 40, helped his boyhood club to promotion last month via the playoffs and returns to LaLiga for the first time since 2020. First up is a trip to his former side, where he made 334 appearances over three spells.

Barça's Camp Nou return

Barça follow up a visit to Mallorca with two more matches on the road against Levante and Rayo Vallecano. But there is a good reason why they start the campaign with three away games: they're finally returning to Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana have spent the last two years playing at the Olympic Stadium as their historic home is redeveloped. It is now ready for a partial opening, with initial plans for the attendance to be capped at around 60,000, and the first visitors will be Valencia after the international break in September.

Despite starting the season on their travels, Barça actually have a fairly stress-free opening to the campaign. Not to say there won't be bumps along the way but the fact they don't face Madrid until the end of October, or Atlético until January, means Flick has time to work on improving a side which still displayed some weaknesses last term despite tremendous domestic success.

play 3:30 Breaking down Real Madrid's new formation under Xabi Alonso Ale Moreno reflects on Real Madrid's win over RB Salzburg in the Club World Cup and how the players are adapting to Xabi Alonso's new system.

Uncertainty for Alonso's Madrid

Madrid's opening game at the Bernabéu against Osasuna may yet be pushed back. Los Blancos remain alive in the FIFA Club World Cup, with a quarterfinal to come on Saturday against Borussia Dortmund. If they go all the way to the final on July 13, they could be granted permission to delay their first game to allow their players to have sufficient time off.

That would make their first match an away game at Oviedo before they host Mallorca at the end of August. A tricky trip to Real Sociedad, where Alonso cut his teeth as both a player and a coach, then awaits after the intentional break in September.

It's not the toughest start, but it's also not the easiest as Alonso looks to build a team in his image. Jude Bellingham will miss the start of the season due to planned surgery on his shoulder, placing further emphasis on Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior as the focal points of what is likely to be system which involves three at the back instead of the four deployed by Ancelotti.

Atlético's credentials to be tested

It shouldn't take long to see what Atlético are made of. Before September is out, they travel to Espanyol, host Villarreal and then, most importantly, welcome host the Madrid derby. By then, the latest evolution of Simeone's Atlético won't have had a huge amount of time to gel.

So far, they have only added Atalanta left-back Matteo Ruggeri, as well as making Clément Lenglet's loan from Barça permanent, but more signings are in the pipeline. Sources have told ESPN they are close to finalizing deals for Villarreal playmaker Álex Baena and Betis' United States midfielder Johnny Cardoso.

play 2:27 Marsden: Nico Williams is Barcelona's No. 1 transfer target Sam Marsden explains Barcelona's hopes of signing Nico Williams from Athletic Club.

The other challengers

While Athletic and Villarreal have both steadily improved under coaches Ernesto Valverde and Marcelino respectively, their ability to compete on multiple fronts will really be tested this year as they return to UEFA Champions League football.

Under new management, Real Sociedad and Sevilla will hope the opposite is true for them: that a lack of European football will allow them to re-join that cluster of teams fighting for the top six. The same may be true for Girona, who struggled badly last year after an incredible 2023-24, while you never know quite what to expect from Valencia.

If it all goes down to the wire...

If the title goes to the final day of the season, it could be explosive. Four of last season's top five are in direct competition, with Madrid hosting Athletic and Atlético at Villarreal, while Barcelona must travel to the Mestalla to take on Valencia.

Matches you don't want to miss

Real Oviedo vs. Real Madrid (Aug. 23/24)

Oviedo are back in the top flight for the first time since 2001 and their first match at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere could hardly be bigger: a visit from Madrid, the 35-time LaLiga champions. It will be quite the occasion in the city in the north of Spain, although there is still the small chance it could be ruined. After a pitch invasion following the playoff final win over Mirandés, the league's anti-violence committee has proposed the closing of the stadium for a period of one month.

play 0:51 Santi Cazorla's brilliant free-kick sends Oviedo to LaLiga promotion final 40-year-old Santi Cazorla scores a stunning free-kick that proved the winning goal in Real Ovideo's 3-2 aggregate victory over UD Almería.*

Barcelona vs. Valencia (Sept. 13/14)

Barça's first home fixture takes on extra significance this year as they return to Camp Nou for a league game for the first time since May 28, 2023. Valencia, much-improved under new coach Carlos Corberán since January, will be the guests. For many, including Flick, young defender Pau Cubarsí and any new signings, it will be the first time they have ever represented Barça at the historic venue. And it will only be Yamal's second appearance there, his first coming against Betis in 2023 when he made his first-team debut.

Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid (Sept. 27/28)

The Madrid derby is always an intriguing tactical battle, wherever it's played, but especially so when at the Metropolitano, with home advantage for Atlético helping to balance the scales. September's game will be especially interesting, as Alonso and Simeone pit their wits against each other for the first time since the former coach returned to Spain.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona (Oct. 25/26)

Barça won all four Clásicos last season: two in LaLiga as well as the Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercopa finals. Madrid's first chance for revenge arrives at the Bernabéu at the end of October. The second league meeting between the two teams may be the more important, though. For the second-successive season, Barça host Madrid on matchday 35 of 38 at the start of May. It could have huge repercussions in the title race.

Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Club (Nov. 1/2)

After seven years in charge, Imanol Alguacil stepped down as Real Sociedad coach this summer. His replacement is former B team coach Sergio Francisco, who will already be looking forward to his first Basque derby, one of the biggest games in Spanish football, which falls at the start of November. The first meeting will be played at Anoeta, handing La Real home advantage as they look to wrestle back control in the north of Spain after finishing behind Athletic in each of the last two seasons.

Sevilla vs. Real Betis (Nov. 29/30)

Like La Real, Sevilla are under new management, with Matías Almeyda the latest to be tasked with dragging them out of the rut which has set in recently. The embarrassment of a 17th-placed finish last time out was only magnified by city rivals Betis, under veteran coach Manuel Pellegrini, finishing sixth and reaching the UEFA Conference League final. Almeyda's main task is to drag Sevilla up the table, but winning the bragging rights back when the teams meet in November in one of LaLiga's most fiery rivalries will also help him gain popularity among supporters.