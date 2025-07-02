Nedum Onuoha breaks down why Milos Kerkez could be a great addition to Liverpool's squad. (1:23)

Liverpool have confirmed defender Jarell Quansah has completed a permanent transfer to Bayer Leverkusen.

The German side will pay an initial £30 million fee for the centre-back, with the potential for an initial £5m in easily achievable add-ons.

Quansah joined Liverpool's academy at the age of five, making his senior debut for the club against Newcastle United in August 2023. He enjoyed a successful breakthrough campaign under Jürgen Klopp in 2023-24, making 33 appearances in all competitions.

However, the England youth international -- a key member of Lee Carsley's winning squad at this summer's under-21 European Championship -- struggled for form last season, starting just four games in the Premier League under Arne Slot.

Liverpool continue to rate Quansah highly and have therefore agreed a buy-back clause with Bayer Leverkusen for a pre-agreed fee, sources told ESPN.

Liverpool have been linked with a host of potential replacements for Quansah and hold an interest in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, however sources told ESPN the club will only act should the right target become available.

Liverpool have already spent heavily this summer, signing Leverkusen duo Florian Wirtz -- for a club-record fee of £100m -- and Jeremie Frimpong, plus Hungary international Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth.