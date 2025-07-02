        <
        >

          Jarell Quansah joins Bayer Leverkusen from Liverpool

          play
          Onuoha: Kerkez could be Liverpool's left-back for next 10 years (1:23)

          Nedum Onuoha breaks down why Milos Kerkez could be a great addition to Liverpool's squad. (1:23)

          • Beth LindopJul 2, 2025, 09:05 AM
            Close
              Based in Liverpool, Beth Lindop is ESPN's Liverpool correspondent and also covers the WSL and UWCL.
            Follow on X

          Liverpool have confirmed defender Jarell Quansah has completed a permanent transfer to Bayer Leverkusen.

          The German side will pay an initial £30 million fee for the centre-back, with the potential for an initial £5m in easily achievable add-ons.

          Quansah joined Liverpool's academy at the age of five, making his senior debut for the club against Newcastle United in August 2023. He enjoyed a successful breakthrough campaign under Jürgen Klopp in 2023-24, making 33 appearances in all competitions.

          However, the England youth international -- a key member of Lee Carsley's winning squad at this summer's under-21 European Championship -- struggled for form last season, starting just four games in the Premier League under Arne Slot.

          Liverpool continue to rate Quansah highly and have therefore agreed a buy-back clause with Bayer Leverkusen for a pre-agreed fee, sources told ESPN.

          Liverpool have been linked with a host of potential replacements for Quansah and hold an interest in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, however sources told ESPN the club will only act should the right target become available.

          Liverpool have already spent heavily this summer, signing Leverkusen duo Florian Wirtz -- for a club-record fee of £100m -- and Jeremie Frimpong, plus Hungary international Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth.