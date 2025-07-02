Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is very impressed by Trent Alexander-Arnold's "unbelievable" crossing ability and described his new teammate as a "nightmare" for goalkeepers.

The England defender provided his first assist for Madrid when he delivered a perfect cross for Gonzalo García to score in the 1-0 win against Juventus at the Club World Cup.

"He could have provided several assists already in the tournament," Courtois said of the former Liverpool full-back. "In training, his striking is unbelievable, his free-kicks and corners are on another level. I don't think I've seen anyone with his quality in striking and crossing."

Alexander-Arnold joined Madrid from Liverpool ahead of the tournament in the United States. He has started in all of Madrid's games at the Club World Cup so far playing as a right-back and in midfield. Courtois admits he is trying to get used to Alexander-Arnold's style of play as he is likely to drift into a more advanced position.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has made a promising start to his Real Madrid career Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"As a goalkeeper, he's a nightmare at times," he said. "He keeps you on your toes and forces you to work hard to make stops. He makes us improve."

Madrid will take on Borussia Dortmund in Sunday's Club World Cup quarterfinal in New Jersey. They have avoided facing Brazilian clubs so far in the competition, with Palmeiras and Fluminense still alive in the tournament.

Asked what he thought about the level of South American teams, Courtois said: "We who know football never doubted their level. If you believe four tweeters who think the level is s---, you're wrong.

"We, who understand football, know that Brazilian teams are good...and not that European teams are the best. I believe that's how it is, the level is high and that's shown in every match. We're having a lot of good and interesting matches to watch, and we have to keep working so that, God willing, we can reach the final."

Madrid have relied on the goalscoring of García in the U.S. The 21-year old has deputised for Kylian Mbappé while the French forward recovered from gastroenteritis.

"I didn't expect him to score three goals in four games but I knew that he would work well," Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said of García. "I have confidence in him and he is earning that trust."

García is determined to make the most of his time leading the line at Madrid. "What I do know is that this tournament is the opportunity of a lifetime and I plan to give 200% to make the most of it," he told DAZN.