Barcelona unveil 2025-26 home kit for return to Camp Nou

Lamine Yamal and Barcelona will be wearing the club's classic stripes but with a modern twist when they go home to Camp Nou after two years at Montjuïc. FC Barcelona

Barcelona have revealed their fresh new home kit for 2025-26, with the Catalan club returning to a classic striped design when they begin their title defences next season.

Barça's men's and women's teams both became Spanish champions once again last term while wearing a half-and-half design that was released to mark the club's 125th anniversary.

With Hansi Flick's young and dynamic squad seeking to defend the domestic treble they procured last campaign, Barça will be back at their renovated Camp Nou in a contemporary jersey befitting of their exciting, exuberant playing style.

The blaugrana stripes are back, but they have been given a modern overhaul thanks to a nifty diagonal gradient effect that sees the famed club colours appear to fuse into a purple haze across the shirt.

The visual effect is intended to simulate the kind of fluid movement and kinetic energy that came to encapsulate the way in which Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Raphinha et al melded together to win LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercopa last season.

The jersey will be worn also features a smattering of finer detailing with mottos, Catalonia's Senyera flag and precise vertical pinstriping also adding subtle flourishes to the overall design.